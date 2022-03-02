Shepherd Setlist: March 2, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Vincent Van Great & Amanda Huff – “God Mode”

Vincent Van Great and Amanda Huff’s “Troublemakers” was certainly one of the highest quality projects of 2021, and the duo have built upon that with a stellar new visual for “God Mode.” The song is dark and brooding, with an aura of sexual tension conveyed in both the audio and visual sense. The whole thing feels like revealing your deepest, darkest, secrets and putting them out to the world, and carrying an untouchable feeling as well. The video from Trademark is a performance clip on a soundstage, but the atmosphere represents the song’s tones well. If you haven’t heard “Troublemakers” already, you need to do so, and check out the “God Mode” video as well. (Allen Halas)

Dres – “Everyday Winning”

Trap rap artist Dres released a single this week and it’s pretty straightforward. Dres is getting paid and he’s making the right plays. Bouncing back from the darkness, he pays no mind to the haters making up stories; they’re only after his money. With an irresistible trap flavor and playful demeanor, Dres once again brings the flash and flexes with “Everyday Winning.” (Ben Slowey)

Eric Ash – All I Can See

Indie folk artist Eric Ash follows up his beautifully positive song “All I Can See” with a titular EP. It continues similar sentiments of looking inward, having one another to lean on, and not being too hard on yourself. We’re all doing our best to navigate happiness and fulfillment while constantly swamped by hustle culture, when really there’s so much more to life. We’ve got to do our best to live in the present. Eric Ash delivers a batch of wholesome encouragement with this release. (Ben Slowey)

IfIHadAHifi – “Bigfoot Take The Wheel”

IfIHadAHiFi recently premiered a new video from their 2019 record, We’re Never Going Home, and they’re into the woods for “Bigfoot Take The Wheel.” The song is a bolt of energy, with lots of power behind it while telling the story of going out into the woods and finding the sasquatch. The video has a fond crudeness to it, mixing in performance footage with puppets telling this particular tale. The clip gives some extra life to the song, a standout of the record, and if you haven’t heard the album by now, let the guys give you a reminder to do so. (Allen Halas)

BVSMV – Kodachrome Forests

Dreamy synthwave project BVSMV’s latest EP is out on Triplicate Records. Embark on the scenic beauty of Bryan Kraft’s latest body of ethereal electronica. Valleys, mountains, forests and prisms are sonically traversed with utmost awe. BVSMV has consistently put out wondrous tunes of hypnagogic quality, and Kodachrome Forests is the latest iteration of such. (Ben Slowey)

New Concert Announcements

March 27 – Duma, Fruit LoOops at Cactus Club

March 31 – La Armada, Dislocation, Die at X-Ray Arcade

April 3 – North Breese, Good Hangs, Domestic Terminal, Joey and the Knives at X-Ray Arcade

April 13 – Lil Eazzyy at The Miramar Theatre

April 14 – Bad Cop / Bad Cop, Drakulas, Fea at X-Ray Arcade

April 19 – Skating Polly, System Exclusive, LUXI at X-Ray Arcade

April 22 – Black Pistol Fire at The Rave

April 23 – OPIUO at The Miramar Theatre

May 2 – Anthony Green, Laura Jane Grace, Tim Kasher at The Rave

May 4 – Aimee Mann at Pabst Theater

May 6 – Pup, Oceanator at Turner Hall Ballroom

May 9 – The Sword, Sun Voyager, Nate Bergman at The Rave

May 22 – The Offspring, Blame My Youth at The Rave

June 10 – R.A.P. Ferreira, BLAX at Cactus Club

July 2 – Steve Von Till, Helen Money at The Back Room at Colectivo

July 26 – Laura Marano at The Back Room at Colectivo

August 26 – Polica at Turner Hall Ballroom

September 9 – Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Hailey Whitters at BMO Harris Pavilion

February 14, 2023 – Adore Delano at Pabst Theater