Shepherd Setlist: September 14, 2022

Trapper Schoepp – “I Am A Rider”

Rocker and singer-songwriter Trapper Schoepp’s latest video accompanies the song “I Am a Rider” from his 2021 album May Day. Shot by Samer Ghani, the scene finds Schoepp riding his bike in various East Side Milwaukee locations with Leroy the Boston terrier sitting up front. The Urban Ecology Center, Milwaukee Art Museum, Lake Park and the Domes are just a few spots they venture to, passing fellow local musicians playing as they go. It’s a love letter to Milwaukee from Trapper Schoepp that captures the picturesque Milwaukee summertime. (Ben Slowey)

GP El Magico Featuring El Milwas, Mextizoz, Lil Maya, Frost Loco and J. Reez – “Midwest Mexican”

GP El Magico has a new video out, and he taps in with a number of talents from the South Side for “Midwest Mexican.” The video from EsGee Films takes you to GP’s side of town, with nothing but authenticity as each artist speaks their piece about living in the city and America in general. While the lyrics are largely in Spanish, you can pick up the pride and enthusiasm that comes together on the song, no matter what language its in. The performance clip takes us from the studio to the driveway, with various stops along the way, making sure all of the elements of living on the South Side are represented here. GP El Magico is always putting out new music and videos, but this one holds some extra weight given the subject matter. (Allen Halas)

West Nile Crows – “Clear Mind”

Indie rockers West Nile Crows released a new single last week. “Clear Mind” is a song about finding peace and letting your brain cool down. We’re all just trying to figure this whole life thing out and should give ourselves a break! The song soars with shoegaze-adjacent riffage and a powerfully uplifting melody that you can’t help but crack a smile to. (Ben Slowey)

Zach Pietrini – “Seventeen”

Singer-songwriter Zach Pietrini’s got a new single and video out. “Seventeen” is directed by Brian Klewin and shot by TradeMark Media. The song is about finding the nuances between the good and the bad of memories, breaking from the binary of one or the other. Pietrini is found biking around his hometown with friends and driving around as he sings. The video was inspired by his mother’s passing, which prompted him to return to the familiar surroundings he grew up in, allowing him to properly grieve. It’s a poignant, powerful moment from Zach Pietrini that reminds you to connect back with what’s shaped you in life. (Ben Slowey)

Super Ego Beats – “Being Human”

Some people just live and breathe hip hop, and that’s evident when you hear music from Super Ego Beats. The producer and emcee’s recent track, “Being Human,” came out at the beginning of summer, and features a breezy-yet-backpack friendly beat. The verses have an effortless flow about them, with Ego talking about going through some complex emotions. If you’re a hip hop head, this one is undeniable; you have to nod along with what’s being created here. As a budding emcee and experienced producer, Super Ego Beats his constantly stepping his game up. (Allen Halas)

Concert Announcements

September 23 – Agua de Rosas, Cqqchifruit at Cactus Club

September 29 – Adorner, T!ny, Lil Kev, Chino, Nimbus, EMTN at Cactus Club

September 30 – Moon Boots, Xovi, Carbonella, Caydence at The Miramar Theatre

October 6 – Friko, Creeping Charlie, Diet Lite, Scam Likely at Cactus Club

October 7 – Teddy and the Rough Riders, The Pink Stones at Cactus Club

October 21 – Saintseneca at X-Ray Arcade

October 27 – Clementine, Jenin Ramirez, Tourne Forte, Nora Marks, Doubter at X-Ray Arcade

October 28 – Warren Miller’s Daymaker at Pabst Theater

November 4 – Calibre 50, Banda Carnaval, Cuarto de Milla at The Rave

November 4 & 5 – Dark Star Orchestra at Riverside Theater

November 13 – Buck Gooter, Ships In The Night, Solemn Shapes, I Ya Toyah at X-Ray Arcade

November 15 – Loathe, Static Dress, Omerta, Paledusk at X-Ray Arcade

November 17 – The Infamous Stringdusters at The Back Room at Colectivo

November 26 – Morrissey at Riverside Theater

November 26 – Them Coulee Boys at The Back Room at Colectivo

December 7 – Zingara, MisFortune, Vibe Check at The Miramar Theatre

December 10 – The North 41 at The Back Room at Colectivo

December 13 – Linsdey Stirling at Riverside Theater

December 20 – Home Free at The Riverside Theater

March 13 – Weyes Blood at Pabst Theater

March 31 – Milwaukee Blues Festival at Miller High Life Theatre

April 19 – Bikini Kill at Miller High Life Theatre