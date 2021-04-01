This Week in Milwaukee: April 1-7, 2021

Bluer skies and brighter days arrive every year with the Brewers’ opening day, but this season seems to hold more hope than usual. Enjoy a livestream presentation of Harley-Davidson’s historic female riders, the genre-bending music of the Koch -Marshall Trio or an evening of the Blueburg Café’s virtual open mic performances.

Thursday, April 1

Opening Day – Milwaukee Brewers vs Minnesota Twins @ American Family Field, 1:10 p.m.

× Expand PHOTO CREDIT: Evan Casey

Hope springs eternal. With the newly-christened American Family Field, the Milwaukee Brewers look to regain the magic that eluded them in last year’s pandemic-shortened season. Look for Christian Yelich’s hitting to bounce back along with the welcome return of Lorenzo Cain’s stellar glove in the outfield. Pitcher Brandon Woodruff is expected to take the mound.

She Rides a Harley-Davidson Motorcycle - Virtual Gallery Talk, 7 p.m.

× Expand Image via Wikipedia

Since Harley-Davidson’s earliest days, adventurous women, from fearless explorers to record-setting racers, have cast aside societal norms and blazed their own trails on Harley-Davidson motorcycles. This presentation celebrates women riders and shares stories of famous females who ditched the sidecar for the saddle and shaped the arc of motorcycling history. Featured will be Effie and Avis Hotchkiss, Augusta and Adeline Van Buren, Dorothy “Dot” Robinson, Bessie Stringfield, Vivian Bales and more.

Saturday, April 3

Koch Marshall Trio livestream, 5 p.m.

× Expand Photo credit: Danny Work Koch Marshall Trio

It seems unfair to confine the collective musical energy of guitarist Greg Koch, Hammond B3 organist Toby Marshall and drummer Dylan Koch to a livestream, but such are the times we are living. Expect to hear selections from the trio’s new album From the Up’ Nuh, which includes a cover of Johnny “Guitar” Watson’s classic “A Real Mother For Ya.” Here is a glimpse of what the trio’s 2019 performance was like.

Anthony Deutsch Trio @ Saint Kate, 7 p.m.

Pianist and composer Anthony Duetsch offers his diverse, eclectic, multi-genre musical landscapes, accompanied by drummer Devin Drobka and bassist John Christensen. While being oriented in a jazz/improvisational sensibility, Deutsch's music incorporates other styles from pop to folk to classical.

Wednesday, April 7

Blueburg Café livestream, 7 p.m.

Cedarburg Cultural Center’s virtual open mic returns. April sign up is now open. Email Stephanie@ArtMusicHistory.org to get on the list. Performance slots will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. The program allows for 25 artists to perform one piece each.

