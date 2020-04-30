This Week in Milwaukee: April 30-May 6, 2020

× Expand Photo credit: Kayla Jean Trapper Schoepp

This week, Milwaukee Riverkeeper kicks off its new Rock the Stream concert series with Trapper Shoepp, Kevn Kinney plays a live show from his attic and more.

Artists – are you hosting a livestream event of your music during this time of social distancing? We’d like to spread the word with our virtual This Week In Milwaukee. Send us an email with details.

Thursday, April 30

Trapper Schoepp Live @ 7 p.m.

Trapper Schoepp and Milwaukee Riverkeeper Rock the Stream present a concert series to share great music to raise funds for local organizations and to create an environmentally sustainable world. Each week they will feature a past performer from Rock the Green's Annual Earth Day Celebration and Sustainability Festival.

Artists are paired with an environmental non-profit to raise funds for both the artist and non-profit. 100% of the funds that are donated are split between the artist and non-profit.

Stream: Rock the Green Facebook page

Friday, May 1

Kevn Kinney Live @ 7 p.m.

Former Prosecutor and Drivin N Cryin plays a concert from his attic, 7 p.m. Free Parking!

Stream: Kevn Kinney's Facebook profile

Monday, May 4

Jazz at Noon, noon

This new Milwaukee podcast with Don Linke presents highlights from the weekly series of free lunch-hour live performances that have taken place every Monday at noon in the Skylight Bistro at the Broadway Theatre Center over the past 14 months.

New episode drops Monday at noon. You can listen to it and previous episodes here.

Wednesday, May 6

Ethan Keller Live from The Loft

Instead of kicking off the season at South Shore Terrace beer garden, singer songwriter Ethan Keller will be performing live from his living room.

Stream: Ethan Keller's Facebook page

Have an event you think should be listed here? Send us an email.