This Week in Milwaukee: Feb 25 – March 3, 2021

Events we are looking forward to in the coming week including livestreams of the J.T. & the Congregants w/ Ten Penny Picassos benefit for the Hunger Task Force, The Coffee House’s 11th Annual Community Sing and Todd Rundgren’s “Clearly Human” Virtual Tour performance with a Milwaukee theme.

Thursday, Feb. 25

REPair Divides – Rise: An African American Word Quilt inspired by August Wilson livestream, 5 p.m.

Rise: An African American Word Quilt is a dynamic Black History Month theatrical event that will premiere as part of Milwaukee Rep’s “We Rise: MKE’s Celebration of Black History Month.” The piece was written by Indo-Afro-Caribbean, award-winning American Theater artist, activist, and Rep Associate Artistic Producer, Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj and is inspired by August Wilson’s The Ground on Which I Stand. Rise bears theatrical witness to the shared ancestors that we have in common, and whose shoulders we stand upon each day in the American Theater. Rise is a haunting rallying call, sermon, spoken word theatrical event, and speech.

Friday, February 26

Freud’s Last Session @ Wisconsin Lutheran College Center for Arts and Performance, 7:30 p.m.

Presented by Wisconsin Lutheran College Theatre, Freud's Last Session by Mark St. Germain is a fictional account centering on legendary psychoanalyst Dr. Sigmund Freud who invites the young, rising Oxford don C.S. Lewis to his home in London. The play is filled with humor and exploration of the minds, hearts, and souls of two brilliant men addressing the greatest questions of all time.

The audience is limited to 35 people and will be physically distanced and required to wear masks at all times. Through Sunday.

Saturday, February 27

The Coffee House - 11th Annual Community Sing livestream, 7:30 p.m.

The Coffee House’s 2021 Community Sing features Midwest folk singers and song leaders Mark Dvorak, Julie Thompson, and Craig Siemsen, who will lead the audience in a group sing featuring well known songs. This is a one-of-a-kind evening that is part of a new singing movement that started at the Ten Pound Fiddle in East Lansing, Michigan, and has spread throughout the country. Although the virtual performance prevents true communal singing, all listeners are welcome to join in singing in their own homes.

J.T. & the Congregants w/ Ten Penny Picassos benefit for the Hunger Task Force livestream and in-person, Linnemans, 8 p.m.

J.T. & the Congregants musical recipe is a shot of rock, a dose of Americana, a dash of fingerstyle guitar and a spoonful of rhythm & blues. In 1996 Dan Broderick and Chris Marks booked show in Tempe, Arizona with the fictitious name Ten Penny Picassos. The real live band released the folk-pop EP Silver Dollar Dreams in 2019. The show is benefit for the Hunger Task Force.

Weird Storm livestream, 8 p.m.

Formed in late 2019, Weird Storm played one show before the pandemic canceled live music. The band released their EP Alone on Meat Beach earlier this month; the “Brittle Pasttimes” video depicts a Wisconsin-centric basement rec-room situation where the band refuses to take themselves too seriously. Presented by Riverwest Records Live, this performance will be an overdue introduction to a quirky band.

Sunday, February 28

Todd Rundgren - “Clearly Human” Virtual Tour, 8 p.m.

Todd Rundgren has been ahead of the curve tech-wise for his entire music career. The producer-performer recently announced a 25-city virtual tour with a twist. For safety reasons due to the pandemic, Rundgren and his band will be camped out in Chicago for the “tour.” They will tailor each show to the city they are “playing” each night, including images of local landmarks, stage props and catered backstage cuisine native to each locale and Sunday is the Milwaukee show.

Rundgren’s set will feature the album Nearly Human, the 1989 album that was recorded live in the studio, as well as other selections from his career.

Wednesday, March 3

Blueburg Café livestream, 7 p.m.

Join the virtual Blueburg Cafe Open Mic Night on the first Wednesday of every month. Sign up to perform by emailing Stephanie@ArtMusicHistory.org. Performance slots will be allocated on a "first-come, first-served" basis. The program calls for 25 artists to perform one piece each.

