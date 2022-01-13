This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 13-19, 2022

Midwinter Gaming Convention, Friends of Cudahy Library Book Sale, cello and saxophone duo Natural Satellite, songwriter Ben Merens, pop-punk from Joey and the Knives and more, This Week in Milwaukee!

All events and times were accurate as of press time. Due to the fluctuating pandemic numbers, please consult venues to confirm events are happening.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Midwinter Gaming Convention @ Hilton Milwaukee City Center, 10 a.m.

Every game tells a story and every player plays a part. Midwinter Gaming Convention is a four-day convention held each January in Milwaukee. Since 2000, the event has spotlighted non-digital gaming of all types: family events, board games, creator run tabletop role playing games, live action role playing events, miniatures, and more.

Through Sunday. More info here tabletop.events/conventions/midwinter-gaming-convention-2022

Joey and the Knives w/ tiqmmy @ Bremen Café, 9 p.m.

Noah Sharon, it would seem, is just a comfortable behind a drumkit as he is behind a camera. He anchors Joey and the Knives pop-punk sound. In December the trio released a video for “T2: Kalavar's Revenge” and their tune “The Beautiful Town Drunk” strikes a balance between early Pavement and lo-fi dream pop.

Friday, Jan. 14

Friends of Cudahy Library Book Sale @ Cudahy Family Library (3500 Library Drive, Cudahy), 9 a.m.

Two years in the making, Cudahy Family Library is cleaning house. Calling all bibliophiles, movie buffs, cd collectors—here is a chance to nab deals with prices starting at one thin quarter. Peruse hardcovers, paperbacks, pocket paperbacks, children’s books, cookbooks/pamphlets, craft books, DVDs for all ages, CDs, paper collectibles, audiobooks, software, comic books/manga, magazines, puzzles, games and more.

Also Saturday and Sunday

Natural Satellite @ Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts (19805 W Capitol Dr. Brookfield), 8 p.m.

Hailing from the great city of Menasha, Natural Satellite is a cello and saxophone duo that has recorded three EPs of music that blends indie, pop, folk, and Jazz. Karli (cello) and Jason (sax) Reisdorf rely on two of the most intimate sounding instruments to play daring music that relies on melody yet isn’t afraid of improvisation and coloring outside the lines, when the mood strikes. The duo perform as part of the Wisconsin Artists: The Green Room Series.

Ben Merens @ Sherman Perk, 7 p.m.

You know his voice; for over two decades Ben Merens was a talk show host at Wisconsin Public Radio, including eight years helming “At Issue With Ben Merens.” He is also a witty, compassionate singer-songwriter. A unique twist to his shows is asking for topics from the audience and writing a song on the spot.

Saturday, Jan. 15

PAST PRESENT: The work they did…the results that live. @ Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts, noon

From its earliest days, the Riverwest Artists Association was a major source of community arts programming; it greatly contributed to the neighborhood’s current identity as an urban center of creativity. This exhibition features the work of those who contributed to this long effort which eventually transformed the organization into a community art center, the Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts. It is a tribute to those who made this all possible.

Through Feb. 12. More info here jazzgallerycenterforarts.org

JT & The Congregants w/ Rich Travis And Dallas Brown, 5pm To Nowhere and Alison Gross @ Linneman's Riverwest Inn, 8 p.m.

Headliners JT & the Congregants blend a shot of rock, a dose of Americana, a dash of fingerstyle guitar and a spoonful of R&B. Rich Travis and Dallas Brown have been mining a sonic territory of minimalist blues that calls to mind John Fahey at the crossroads way past midnight.