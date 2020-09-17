This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 17-23, 2020

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of the Funk Club × 2 of 2 Expand Frogwater / Via Facebook Prev Next

This week, you can watch livestream performances by Gaelic Storm, check out a tribute to the lyrics of Bob Dylan or take in concerts by Frogwater and Bohemian music by Jose Acevedo & Ramon Velez. Here’s our full list of shows you should know about.

Artists, are you hosting a livestream event of your music during this time of social distancing? We’d like to spread the word with our virtual This Week in Milwaukee. Send us an email (blaine@shepex.com) with details.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Gaelic Storm livestream @ 7 p.m.

The #ReviveLiveMKE Live Stream Series continues with this Halfway to St. Pat’s Day Livestream featuring Gaelic Storm with special performances by Carbon Leaf & The High Kings, Trinity Irish Dancers and more.

Stream: Pabst Theater website

Photo courtesy of artist, Skye Shakespeare’s in the Alley: A Tribute to Bob Dylan

Shakespeare’s in the Alley: A Tribute To Bob Dylan @ Jewish Museum Milwaukee (Through January 31, 2021)

Bob Dylan was awarded the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature and lyrics have resonated for decades. Jewish Museum of Milwaukee’s exhibit Shakespeare’s In The Alley features Dylan’s lyrics on fabric banners that hang from the museum’s soaring atrium ceiling. This immersive visual experience pays tribute to the poetry and socially minded musical contributions of Jewish-American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan.

Created by Door County-based artist Skye, the banners are 57 inches wide and vary in length from 8 to 26 feet and were hand-stenciled, letter by letter, using fabric markers. the coming months we are using art to examine social justice topics that are a significant part of the national dialogue. Safety protocols are in place at the museum.

Friday, Sept. 18

ACA Drive-in: Comedy Night @ Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts (3270 Mitchell Park Drive, Brookfield), 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The key to comedy is … timing.

Take your pick of the early or late drive-in shows featuring Will Krolowitz, Kristin Lytie, Ryan Mason and Sean Patrick Moore. Listen to the show from your car through a radio transmitter or bring a lawn chair to sit adjacent to your vehicle. Safety protocols will be observed.

Saturday, Sept. 19

Bay View Bash Porch Parade, 7:30 p.m.

You won’t be able to go to the Bay View Bash this year, so the organizers have decided to bring the bash to you. A porch parade kicks off at the corner of Lincoln Ave. and Howell Ave. and four trailers will wind through Bay View featuring live music from The Quilz, the Nasty Boys and others—possibly dinosaurs!

See the Porch Parade route here.

Photo courtesy of the Funk Club

FunkClub Wagon @ Cedarburg Cultural Center (W62 N546 Washington Ave. Cedarburg), 6 p.m.

The Tunes on the Terrace series continues with FunkClub Wagon, the rolling good-foot celebration that began as a reaction to frustration with livestreams and ended up as an ingenious way to deliver music to the people safely.

Elevate MKE Presents Rock the Burbs Featuring Chicken Wire Empire @ Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts (3270 Mitchell Park Drive, Brookfield), 6 p.m.

This three-band concert benefits the MACC Fund and Special Spaces. Jay Matthes and Band, Life in a Tree and Chicken Wire Empire perform for this tailgate event or catch the live stream. Social distancing will be observed at the live event.

Stream: Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts website

Bluegrass Jam @ Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, 11 a.m.

Our days for outdoor events are numbered. Enjoy a collection of the area’s top-flight bluegrass and old timey acoustic musicians playing banjo, mandolin, fiddle, Dobro & guitar in this quaint courtyard setting sponsored by Best Place’s new coffee shop. Hosted by retired college music professor and working Dobro & guitar player Peter Roller.

Fallen Down Angels CD release @ 1740 North Warren Ave, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee’s Fallen Angels history stretches back decades to an industrial band named after a song by country singer George Jones. The trio’s new album, Over By There, reanimates the sound of high energy music featuring a cover the “Deadman’s Shoes” by The Haskels, the group Fallen Down Angels front man David J. Thomas interned as a roadie.

Jose Acevedo & Ramon Velez @ Zócalo (636 S 6th St, Milwaukee), 8 p.m.

The Walker’s Point food park Zocalo presents Music on The Patio featuring a safely distanced night of live Bohemian music with guitarist Jose Acevedo guiro player Ramon Velez.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Frogwater / Via Facebook

Frogwater @ Sugar Maple, 4 p.m.

During any given Summer you could find Frogwater, the multi-instumentalists John “Jack” & Susan Nicholson, performing at the outdoor festivals we took for granted. Here is a rare chance to catch the duo in a social-distance setting.