This Week in MKE Music: Oct. 3-9, 2024

Juli Wood Weekend, ex-King Crimson violinist Daveid Cross, ACME Records shakes the walls with Stomatopod w/ Regal Machines and Red Stuff, a songwriter’s night at Linneman’s, Cesar Rosa of Los Lobos and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

Thursday, Oct. 3

Anthony Q & Urban Mystic @ Turner Hall, 8 p.m.

Here’s a night of southern soul. Born and raised in Memphis, Anthony Q’s musical journey was shaped by the rich and diverse sounds of the era. Growing up, he was surrounded by the influence of his father, a talented background singer who toured with the legendary Prince during his World Tour. Inspired by the soulful harmonies of the boy band era in the ’90s, Anthony Q discovered his love for R&B and hip-hop.

Contemporary R&B artist Urban Mystic, the son of a church minister, grew up in a world of music and made his jump into the industry while still a teenager. The youngest of four children, Brandon Williams developed his passion for music at his father's church, where he began performing at a very young age. By the time he reached his teens, he knew he wanted to make music his life.

Adorner @ OPE! Brewing Co., 7:30 p.m.

× Black Night” by Adorner

Get an early jump on the weekend when Ope! Brewing in West allis hosts Adorner. Led by songwriter Madeline Stadel, the psychedelic prog rockers recently released an album, Ascension.

Juli Wood @ Everywhere

If saxophonist Juli Wood isn’t presented a key to the city, it’s not for a lack of trying. Currently based out of Chicago, Wood can be heard playing annual gigs with the R&B Cadets, but this weekend you get four chances to catch her in natural habitat, jazz. Find out for yourself Thursday with the Juli Wood Trio @ Transfer Pizza, 6:30 p.m.; Friday with Rhythm Club in Milwaukee @ Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, 9 p.m.; Saturday, Juli Wood Quartet @ Blu, 8 p.m. and Sunday, Robin Pluer and Juli Wood Quartet @ Let It Be (716 Clinton St., Waukesha).

Friday, Oct. 4

Stomatopod w/ Regal Machines and Red Stuff @ ACME Records, 8 p.m.

× Stomatopod - "Precision Surgeon"

Chicago’s oxymoronic power trio Stomatopod are punks with DNA in The Dishes, Bender and The Nerves. Milwaukee’s Regal Machines are a duo that rocks. Red Stuff, who are kinda the unofficial ACME house band revel in the honesty of lo-fi DIY ethos. Imagine the Troggs and The Ventures jamming, adding lap steel guitar—Milwaukee’s answer to Dead Moon.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Independent Milwaukee Songwriter Night @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 7 p.m.

Independent Milwaukee Songwriters present an evening featuring solo performances from Ann Marie Metz, Logan Scott, BluJae, Monica Murphy and Jorge Valentine. The show will also mark the return The Fainting Room, the group fronted by Lisa Ridgely who last played in 2019.

Cesar Rosas & the Chi-Town Playboys @Vivarium, 8 P.M.

× Expand Cesar Rosas & the Chi-Town Playboys Cesar Rosas & the Chi-Town Playboys

Founding member of Los Lobos, Cesar Rosas steps out for a rare show with The Chi-Town Playboys featuring Chicago’s Dave Herrero, Scott Tipping, Ari Seder, Dan Ingenthron and Gerald Dowd. In 1999 Rosas released the album Soul Disguise and also has collaborated as part of Los Super Seven.

Performing Arts Festival @ Downtown Kenosha, also Sunday

Thirty-two 30-minute performances—you do the math. The Kenosha Creative Space Inc., a leading arts organization in downtown Kenosha, is hosts the celebration of the performing arts. “The motivation for the festival,” said Francisco Loyola, Creative Space Director, “is to showcase the wide variety of performing arts and the amazing depth of talent in our community.” Ballet, classical guitar, jazz, hip-hop, bluegrass, poetry reading, and more will be explored in the 30-minute performances. From a marimba concert storytelling, from a trombone ensemble to variations on the Nutcracker ballet. More info https://kenoshacreativespace.com/kenosha-performing-arts-festival

Sunday, Oct. 6

Life Celebration of Rob Atwood @ Pistol Pete’s Brookfield, Noon

× Thy Dirty Deuce - "Steel Shines"

Rob Atwood died in August in Door County. But for many years the singer-guitarist was a part of Milwaukee’s music scene in bands Miss Trixie, The Probers, Dos Proberos and eventually Thy Dirty Deuce—the group that played marathon sets at the Wisconsin State Fair https://shepherdexpress.com/music/concert-reviews/the-dirty-deuce-at-wisconsin-state-fair/

Vocally Atwood’s arresting, primal yowl and the music’s relentless groove was at home in roadhouse bars and carney-infested gatherings. This celebration of his life will also raise funds for his children https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-rob-atwoods-children-after-his-passing

Feral House presents: Pathways to Publishing @ Cactus Club, 1 p.m.

Writing and publishing a book can be a daunting process. Do you need an agent? How do you find a publisher? What does an editor actually do? Do you need to go to grad school and get an MFA? How do you recognize a scam? Do you need a writing coach or a writing group? What does “self-publishing” and “hybrid publishing” really mean?

Author and editor Christina Ward will share the pathways to publication, how to determine the best pathway for your work, and how to navigate an industry built by and for the privileged few. Feral Arts & Culture is a non-profit group dedicated to assisting working-class creators. Attendees will receive informational handouts and other supporting materials as they learn. Ward will answer questions and offer tips on getting around, over, and through the gatekeepers.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

David Cross Larks’ Tongues Band @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “Ice Blue, Silver Sky” by the David Cross Band

Violinist David Cross made his mark with prog rock group King Crimson. The Larks’ Tongues at 50 tour finds David Cross’ Larks’ Tongues Band performing the complete album Larks’ Tongues in Aspic and music from albums Starless and Bible Black and Red. Cross began playing with Crimson in 1972 and was voted out of the group after a ‘74 tour. Since the late ‘80s Cross played with his own band, which has included contributions from his old Crimson collaborators.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

× "Women of Rock" Trailer

A world premiere, Women Who Rock presents the songs of legendary performers Janis Joplin, Tina Turner, Joan Jett, Debbie Harry, Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile, P!nk and more, in the Stackner Cabaret. The women who changed rock music forever with soaring vocals, powerful songwriting and phenomenal cool were also trailblazing superstars who created anthems that rose to the top of the charts.