This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 23-29, 2020

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of the artist Peter Mulvey × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of the artist Juli Wood Trio × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of the artist The Mark Hembree Band Prev Next

The Ohio players headline the Northern Lights Theater, Peter Mulvey and SistaStrings are recording live at Café carpe, and a lot more this week in Milwaukee.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Photo courtesy of the artist Juli Wood Trio

Juli Wood Trio @ Transfer Pizzeria, 7:30 p.m.

Saxophonist and vocalist Juli Wood, a fixture in the Chicago and Milwaukee jazz scenes, has a career with an international reach and is also known for her work with the R&B Cadets. Wood will be joined by Paul Silbergleit on guitar and Clay Schaub on bass. With a little luck, they might play selections from her project, Natalies Wood Plays Roland Kirk. (Also Saturday, Jan. 25, at Blu in the Pfister hotel.)

Pét Nuages @ Sazzy B, 8 p.m.

Hot jazz à la Django Reinhardt will be performed by the trio of Mike Pollitt (lead guitar), Hadyn "Dane" Cortez (rhythm guitar) and Mike Argol (violin).

Deep Space @ The Laughing Tap, 8 p.m.

Deep Space showcases new and exciting comedic acts. Sketch and improv are featured during the show to make for an exciting exploration through the universe of comedy. The show features stand-up acts from Dana Ehrmann, Eric Smith, Vikram Balaji and Blake Burkhart.

Friday, Jan. 24

The Ohio Players @ Northern Lights Theater, 8 p.m.

Emerging in the fertile Ohio funk scene as The Ohio Untouchables, the band hit its stride with R&B hits “Funky Worm,” “Fire,” and “Love Rollercoaster.” Best recalled for their provocative LP covers and late frontman Leroy “Sugarfoot” Bonner’s double-neck Mosrite guitar, the 11-piece band rolls on with This Is Your Night. It’s the group’s first new release in 13 years.

Photo courtesy of the artist Peter Mulvey

Live Recording: Peter Mulvey w/ SistaStrings and Nathan Kilen @ Café Carpe, 8:30 p.m.

Peter Mulvey has been a songwriter, road-dog, raconteur and almost-poet since before he can remember. Raised working-class Catholic in Milwaukee, the Boston-based performer has 18 records, one illustrated book, thousands of live performances and a TEDx talk to his credit. He folds everything he encounters into his work: poetry, social justice, scientific literacy and a deeply abiding humanism are all on plain display in his art.

SistaStrings are a Milwaukee-based sister duo that combines their classical background with R&B with a touch of gospel influence and culminates in a lush sound with thick string harmonies between violin and cello and soulful voices. Having been raised in church, SistaStrings were able to build their improv skills and ear training. (Also Jan. 25).

Ex Fabula New Year Spectacular: ‘Middle School’ @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy an evening of true and personal stories told by Milwaukee community members. For this noncompetitive, curated slam night, the storytellers are selected in advance, and each teller works with an Ex Fabula storytelling coach to prepare a story on the theme: “Middle School.” Audience members can participate by submitting UltraShorts, which are brief, true, personal stories written on slips of paper and then read onstage by the emcee.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Photo courtesy of the artist The Mark Hembree Band

The Mark Hembree Band @ The Cheel (105 S Main St, Thiensville), 9 p.m.

In the late ’70s, bassist and Appleton, Wis., native Mark Hembree joined Bill Monroe and his Blue Grass Boys. That gig took Hembree to the Grand Ole Opry and the White House. He also collaborated with the likes of Jerry Douglas, Béla Fleck, Roland White and Peter Rowan before returning to Wisconsin in 1989 and eventually hooking up with The Best Westerns. This show features a talented new band that includes Paul Kienitz, Gabriel Dettinger and Starr Moss.

Sunday, Jan. 26

James Yorgan Sextet @ McAuliffe's Pub, 8 p.m.

The James Yorgan Sextet is a six-piece ensemble playing jazz from the Swing Era to the present day. The combo is led by bassist Jim Yorgan, with Mick Heberling on drums, Dave Sturino on keyboard and a horn line of Tom Meredith on trumpet, Dave Ferguson on trombone and Steve Jacob on sax.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Throwing Spaghetti—Joe Ketchum @ Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall, 7 p.m.

The weekly Throwing Spaghetti series features Joe 2.0 violinist Joe Ketchum for an evening of music, humor, special guests, audience participation and irreverence.