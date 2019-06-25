This Week in Milwaukee: June 27-July 3, 2019

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo credit: Mumpi Kuenster Kiefer Sutherland × 2 of 2 Expand Guided By Voices Prev Next

From aspiring, young girl rock stars to honoring veterans affected by PTSD, this week is filled with a variety of activities anyone can appreciate.

Thursday, June 27

Guitars for Vets 21 Guitar Salute @ Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, 2-10:30 p.m.

In observance of National PTSD Awareness Day, Guitars for Vets hosts a free concert event featuring performances from 21 bands and singer-songwriters. In the military, the 21-gun salute honors our flag and the fallen. Guitars for Vets honors veterans whose lives have been lost due to the complications of PTSD with the 21 Guitar Salute. In addition, this event celebrates the establishment of Guitars for Vets’ 100th Chapter in Mequon.

Friday, June 28

Jason Gillette & the Showtime Big Band @ Starry Nights Series, Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, 6:30 p.m.

The swinging sounds of the big band return to Starry Nights, featuring Brookfield Central High School music department chair and acclaimed woodwind artist Jason Gillette, members of the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music’s We Six, renowned saxophonist Sal Lozano and Broadway star and BCHS alumna Chelsea Krombach. For the complete Starry Nights Concert Series schedule, visit wilson-center.com/starry-nights-series.

Saturday, June 29

12th Annual Burnhearts/Pabst Street Party @ Burnhearts, noon-8 p.m.

Since opening in 2007, Burnhearts has slowly but steadily transformed into one of Milwaukee’s premier beer bars. Along the way, the Bayview Lounge’s owners have shown customers they like to party. The fancy free celebration of music, food, crafts and cheap beer locals have come to know as “Burnhearts/Pabst Street Party” will celebrate its 12th anniversary this summer. Live music includes Immortal Girlfriend, Shle Berry, Fuzzysurf, L’Resorts, Marielle Allschwang & The Visitations and SistaStrings.

Sunday, June 30

Guided By Voices

Guided by Voices @ Summerfest, Miller Lite Oasis Stage, 4 p.m.

Robert Pollard’s photo might just as well be in the dictionary under the entry for “prolific.” After 28 albums, countless compilations, EPs, singles and collaborations, Pollard continues to lead Guided by Voices on an endless journey of indie rock. Early on, they were characterized by revolving door lineups and lo-fi four-track recordings of short, catchy tunes that convey an exuberance and delight in rock music history.

Girls Rock MKE Showcase @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 2 p.m.

Girls Rock MKE is a summer day camp for girls aged 8-16 in which campers of all skill levels learn an instrument, form a band, write a song and perform their tune at an end-of-camp showcase for friends, family and fans. Come and hear the 10 bands of rockers from the 2019 Girls Rock MKE camp as they perform their original songs they wrote in just one week.

Monday, July 1

Kiefer Sutherland w/ Raye Zaragoza @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

Best known as an actor, Kiefer Sutherland has released two albums, including his latest, and sometimes speaks of music as his true love. This summer, he’s taking his country troubadour show on the road to intimate venues and arrives in town on Summerfest’s night off. It is a good plan to have something to fall back on in case the Hollywood gig doesn’t pan out.