This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 21-27, 2019

Elvis Costello and ‘The Band’s Visit’ are the main headliner this week in Milwaukee.

Friday, Nov. 22

Wisconsin Doomed and Stoned Fest @ The Cooperage, 6 p.m.

The first annual Wisconsin Doomed and Stoned Fest features a dozen bands over two days, including Friday’s headliner Toke and Saturday’s headliner Mothership. The lineup of heavy doom, stoner and psychedelia showcases some of the best in the genres that our great state has to offer and some great national and regional touring acts from all over the country.

Holiday Folk Fair International @ State Fair Park

The 76th annual Holiday Folk Fair International, America’s premier multi-cultural festival, is held Friday, Nov. 22, through Sunday, Nov. 24. It is themed “Celebrate the Culture of Language—Indigenous and Heritage” and focuses on the cultural heritage of people in southeastern Wisconsin. Fair-goers can explore how the language of those from around the world shape how they communicate and what they share with the next generation.

The three-day event features entertainment provided by the All Nations Theater with traditional music and dance; World Café offering traditional dishes; International Stage with young people performing their ethnic dances; Tanzhauz, where attendees dance and sing along with a variety of musical stylings; a Coffee House where patrons enjoy a beverage and baked goods while listening to musicians; Heritage Lane with unique traditions and customs through interactive exhibits; the International Bazaar where cultural artifacts create a unique shopping experience; and the Chef’s Stage featuring local chefs preparing traditional cuisine.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Saebra & Carlyle w/ Nato Coles and Night Water @ Bremen Café, 9 p.m.

Saebra & Carlyle is a 1972 Ford Gran Torino going too fast around a gravel-strewn curve on a rainy night. Saebra Laken’s tormented vocals paired with Carlyle Nowak’s guitar is a raw conflagration that recalls The Gun Club.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Hari Kondabolu @ Colectivo Backroom, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn, N.Y.-based comedian Hari Kondabolu’s documentary The Problem with Apu, about the stereotypical character on The Simpsons, led to worldwide press attention and a lot of conversation. His widely praised Netflix comedy special, Warn Your Relatives, is hailed as a good way to detox from hate speech.

Monday, Nov. 25

Jazz at Noon @ Skylight Music Theatre, noon

Jazz at Noon has moved to the Skylight for the winter months. Listeners can order a catered box lunch and enjoy some great music to start the work week. This week’s musicians are bassist George Wellend, drummer Randy Maio and mainstay Don Linke on guitar.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

‘The Band's Visit’ @ Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

The Band’s Visit won 10 Tony Awards (including Best Musical in 2018). It was also the 2018 Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Theater Album. In the delightfully offbeat story set in a town off the beaten path, a band of musicians arrive lost, out of the blue. Under the spell of the desert sky and with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected and tantalizing ways. Even the briefest visit can stay with you forever. (Through Sunday, Dec. 1)

Elvis Costello and the Imposters’ ‘Just Trust Tour’ @ Miller High Life Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

After 42 years, you’d think Elvis Costello would take a breather. No such luck. The onetime angry young man emerged as a restless artist who has collaborated with the likes of Paul McCartney, Allen Toussaint and Tony Bennett. While he’s dipped his toe in opera and country western music, recent set lists show a fair amount of his classics—even a handful from the album Trust. The evergreen Imposters (Steve Nieve on keyboards, Pete Thomas on drums and bass and vocalist Davey Faragher) are joined by vocalists Kitten Kuroi and Briana Lee, who add even more depth to Costello’s rich tunes.