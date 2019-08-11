Today at the WI State Fair: Sunday, Aug. 11

The Wisconsin State Fair returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis for its 2019 run from August 1-11. Dreaming of cream puffs? Looking forward to that can't-miss concert? Interested in the visual arts events at the fair? The Shepherd Express Wisconsin State Fair Guide has you covered! This special section is brought to you by the State Fair.

State Fair talent bookers saved one of the best for the last night at the Fair—Melissa Etheridge. To borrow from Destiny’s Child, Etheridge "is ... a survivor who... works harder and... keeps on survivin’.” Her life story is proof of that. A breast cancer survivor, her fierce, indomitable spirit has kept her and her music going—and growing—since she picked up her first guitar at age 8.

Main Stage

Melissa Etheridge @ 6 p.m.

Call her a rocker, call her a survivor; Melissa Etheridge is all that and so much more. Her mix of blues, country and roots music steeped in her throaty vocals has made the 58-year-old singer-songwriter a mainstay in live performances throughout her 35 years in the business. Etheridge grew up in Leavenworth, Kan., and picked up her first guitar at age eight. By the time she was 27, she had her debut release with the hit single “Bring Me Some Water.” It wouldn’t be until five years later that she publicly came out as lesbian (though her early years found her playing lesbian bars in Los Angeles and sending early demos to Olivia Records, a lesbian record label).

By then, Etheridge had clearly defined herself as a musician and singer who could rock with the best of them, but her songs were uniquely her own; tricky for others to cover. Hits like “Come To My Window” and “Ain’t It Heavy,” among others, present a challenge for other musicians to cover; the passion in her songwriting is something only she can convey.

In April, Etheridge released her 15th studio album, The Medicine Show, which will feature prominently when she takes to the State Fair Main Stage on closing night. She reflects on her own mental and physical well-being, given her bouts of cancer and recovery, and as a strong advocate for the legalization of marijuana, The Medicine Show clearly reflects her strong position on its medicinal benefits.

But then after all, this is Melissa Etheridge, and she makes her presence known wherever she lands, be it on stage with a guitar slung around her neck, singing her heart out or advocating passionately offstage for personal freedoms. (Harry Cherkinian)

Associated Bank Amphitheater

9 a.m. - FFA Honors Choir 10:30 a.m. - Veterans and Military Recognition Day Program 12 p.m. - Wisconsin State Fair Junior Amateur Talent Competition 6:30 p.m. - Flex at the Fair Finals

More Entertainment Highlights

School of Rock Shorewood Camp Performances @ Slim's PBR Park, 10 a.m. AAU National Judo Championship @ Activity Stage, 1 p.m. Acoustic Clowns @ Sprecher Landing 2 p.m.

See a full list of the day's events, including all the vendor music stages here.

Today's Promotion: Miller High Life Veterans & Military Recognition Day

Military personnel and their family members will receive free admission until 4 p.m. Fairgoers who present a Military ID (DD214, VA ID, Military Common Access Card or Dependent Card) at any admission entrance will receive free admission for themselves and up to three family members. There is a limit of four free admissions per ID.

