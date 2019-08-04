Today at the WI State Fair: Sunday, Aug. 4

× Expand The Happy Together Tour returns to the Wisconsin State Fair to once again headline on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.

The Wisconsin State Fair returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis for its 2019 run from August 1-11. Dreaming of cream puffs? Looking forward to that can't-miss concert? Interested in the visual arts events at the fair? The Shepherd Express Wisconsin State Fair Guide has you covered! This special section is brought to you by the State Fair.

The Happy Together Tour returns to the Wisconsin State Fair to once again fill the Main Stage with nostalgic acts. This year's bill features The Turtles, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap and more.

Main Stage

Happy Together Tour 2019 @ 7 p.m.

The 10th anniversary Happy Together Tour features The Turtles, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Buckinghams, The Classics IV and The Cowsills.

The Turtles, led by Flo and Eddie (aka Mark Volman and Howard Kaylan), were pop stars who got Bob Dylan some of his earliest airplay with their version of “It Ain’t’ Me Babe.” Turn on any oldies station, and you will hear “Happy Together,” “You Baby” and “She’d Rather Be With Me.” You can also hear their backing vocals in hits by T-Rex, Alice Cooper and Bruce Springsteen.

Chuck Negron’s band Three Dog Night had a distinctive sound spanning hits like “One,” “Easy to Be Hard,” “Eli’s Coming,” “Celebrate,” “Mama Told Me (Not to Come),” “Joy to the World,” “Liar,” “An Old Fashioned Love Song,” “Never Been to Spain,” “Black & White” and “Shambala.” Negron’s autobiography Three Dog Nightmare details his rise and fall. Gary Puckett & The Union Gap’s hits include “Young Girl” and “Lady Willpower.” The Buckinghams incorporated horns with hits “Kind of a Drag,” “Don’t You Care” and added lyrics to the jazz tune “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy.” The Classics IV had hits with “Spooky” and “Stormy.”

The Cowsills were the musical family that was inspiration for television’s “The Partridge Family” series. Hits like “Hair” and “The Rain, The Park & Other Things” only told part of the story. The documentary Family Band illuminates a talented family lorded over by an overbearing father who managed artistic success in spite of his rule. Brother Barry died in Hurricane Katrina, and youngest sibling Susan found success working with Dwight Twilley and formed The Continental Drifters. (Blaine Schultz)

Associated Bank Amphitheater

9 a.m. - Badgerette State Fair Pom Pon Competition 3:30 p.m. - Kids from Wisconsin 5 p.m. - Duelly Noted - Dueling Pianos 6:30 p.m. - Duelly Noted - Dueling Pianos 8 p.m. - Kids from Wisconsin

More Entertainment Highlights

Wrist Wrestling Competition @ Activity Stage, 1 p.m. Larry Lynne Solo @ Pitch's BBQ & Miss Katie's Diner, 5:30 p.m. Liam Ford Band @ Slim's PBR Park, 7 p.m. Comedian Brad Tassell @ Activity Stage, 7:30 p.m.

See a full list of the day's events, including all the vendor music stages here.

