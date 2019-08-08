Today at the WI State Fair: Thursday, Aug. 8

× Expand Jeff Dunham headlines the Wisconsin State Fair Main Stage on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.

With a cast of characters that includes Jose Jalapeño on a Stick, comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham, seems tailor-made for tonight's Main Stage performance at the State Fair.

Main Stage

Jeff Dunham @ 7:30 p.m.

In 2018, Forbes listed Jeff Dunham as the ninth-highest paid comedian with earnings of $16.5 million. Not bad for a ventriloquist. Parents should be warned, though. Dunham’s is no kid-friendly act. His politically incorrect characters include Achmed the Dead Terrorist, the skeleton of a suicide bomber in a satire of terrorism; Bubba J, a beer-drinking redneck who loves NASCAR; and Sweet Daddy Dee, a “PIMP,” which stands for “Player In the Management Profession.”

A 2018 profile in The Guardian said: “His puppets are dysfunctional, foul-mouthed and unashamedly stereotypical, from Seamus the drunken Irish baby to José the Mexican immigrant. Spurning all accusations of racism, sexism and homophobia, [his] characters revel in smirking at liberals and carving up political correctness.” Says Dunham, “Always make fun of individuals. I think that’s a good rule of thumb. I mean, if a group of people believe or think one thing, that’s their right. But if you have one idiot out of a group behaving incredibly badly, then that person deserves to be made fun of.” (Blaine Schultz)

Associated Bank Amphitheater

11 a.m. - Celebrity Cream Puff Eating Contest 1:30 p.m. - Kids from Wisconsin 2:45 p.m. - Kids from Wisconsin 4:30 p.m. - Duelly Noted - Dueling Pianos 6 p.m. - Duelly Noted - Dueling Pianos 8 p.m. - Resurrection - A Journey Tribute

More Entertainment Highlights

Grand Champion Eats & Treats @ Grand Champion Hall Stage, 10 a.m. KIDS Encore by Kids From Wisconsin @ Activity Stage, 11 a.m. The LoveMonkeys @ Bud Pavilion, 7 p.m. Bella Cain @ Miller Lite Sports Bar & Grill, 7:30 p.m.

See a full list of the day's events, including all the vendor music stages here.

