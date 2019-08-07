Today at the WI State Fair: Wednesday, Aug. 7

× Expand Rick Springfield headlines the Wisconsin State Fair Main Stage on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.

Best known for the hit “Jessie’s Girl,” tonight's Main Stage headline act, Rick Springfield, is back with his collections of hits, which also includes “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “I’ve Done Everything for You” and “Affair of the Heart.”

Main Stage

Rick Springfield w/ Starship featuring Mickey Thomas @ 7:30 p.m.

In 1972, Australia-born Rick Springfield had a hit record with “Speak To The Sky,” and then he took a break. Appearing as Dr. Noah Drake on the soap opera “General Hospital” in 1981, he also began a string of pop hits that began with the Grammy-winning “Jesse’s Girl” that continued through “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “An Affair of the Heart” and “I’ve Done Everything for You.” The ageless Springfield’s acting career has seen him in roles in television’s “Californication” and “True Detective,” as well as continuing to release albums and perform concerts. He has also published an autobiography and a novel.

Jefferson Airplane was one of the original San Francisco bands to have chart success in the Summer of Love. By the time the ’80s dawned, the band was ready for its next chapter. In drafting vocalist Mickey Thomas (who had a hit singing with Elvin Bishop on “Fooled Around and Fell in Love”) and in revamping the name to Jefferson Starship they were poised to enter the music video revolution with hits like “Jane,” “We Built This City” and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.” These days, only Thomas remains, but he’s backed by a band of veterans. (Blaine Schultz)

Associated Bank Amphitheater

11 a.m. - The Sporkies Finals presented by JOURNAL SENTINEL 1:30 p.m. - Kids from Wisconsin 2:45 p.m. - Kids from Wisconsin 4:30 p.m. - Duelly Noted - Dueling Pianos 6 p.m. - Duelly Noted - Dueling Pianos 8 p.m. - Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone

More Entertainment Highlights

Jonny T-Bird & The MPs @ Pitch's BBQ & Miss Katie's Diner, 12:30 p.m. Robert Allen Jr. Band @ Sprecher Landing, 6 p.m. Almighty Vinyl @ Bud Pavilion, 7 p.m.

See a full list of the day's events, including all the vendor music stages here.

