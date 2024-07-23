Bloom Beach Set to Electrify Milwaukee with Inaugural Beachside EDM Festival

× Expand Bloom Beach Festival banner

The wait is finally over. Milwaukee’s first beachside EDM (Electronic Dance Music) festival, Bloom Beach Festival, is set to transform Bradford Beach into a pulsating paradise on August 10, 1 to 8 p.m. Promising an unforgettable experience for music lovers and beachgoers alike, this event is poised to be the highlight of the summer.

Since its announcement, Bloom Beach has had over 75,000 views and attracting over 1,900 enthusiastic followers within just five days. The festival's rapid online growth can be attributed to its bold initiative of offering free entry, a move that has captured the city's attention and fueled anticipation.

Among the festival’s standout features is the Saint Brady Vodka Main Stage, set to host a lineup of top-tier EDM acts against the stunning backdrop of Lake Michigan’s shimmering waters. Attendees can also look forward to the exhilarating Halo Ball Court, adding an interactive dimension to the beachside festivities. Bloom Beach will additionally showcase a variety of local vendors, providing a taste of Milwaukee’s vibrant culinary and artistic scene.

“We are thrilled to bring the energy of EDM to the shores of Bradford Beach,” said the organizers of Bloom Beach. “This festival is not just about music; it’s about creating a welcoming and positive community experience against the beautiful backdrop of Milwaukee’s iconic lakefront.”

With its blend of music, beachside ambiance, and community spirit, Bloom Beach is poised to make a splash as a must-attend event on Milwaukee’s summer calendar. To RSVP or get additional information, visit the festival’s official website, bloombeachfest.com, and follow their social media channels for the latest updates.