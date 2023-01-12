Department of Veteran Affairs Awards Grants to Nonprofits

× Expand Photo via Great Lakes Dryhootch Great Lakes Dryhootch

On Thursday, Governor Tony Evers and newly-appointed Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA), James Bond, announced the distribution of more than $424,000 in grants to 13 non-profit organizations that provide financial assistance, entrepreneurship training, and other services to Wisconsin veterans and their families.

"As a state, Wisconsin is a national leader in providing for our veterans, and we continue to strive to provide our nation’s heroes with the support and resources they’ve earned through their service,” said Governor Evers. He added that these organizations do great work and deserve recognition for being a vital part of ensuring that veterans are cared for and uplifted.

Since 2015, the DVA's grant programs have been funding organizations that aim to ensure Wisconsin veterans and their families have the resources they need. The programs also support non-profit organizations that provide entrepreneurship, technical, business, or other assistance to veteran entrepreneurs to improve employment outcomes.

Secretary Bond stated that the DVA is proud to work with these organizations to provide vital services to Wisconsin veterans and their loved ones. “From providing basic necessities to entrepreneurship training, these grants will directly fund bettering and enriching the lives of those who have served.”

This year's non-profit grant recipients include: The Center for Veterans Issues, Great Lakes Dryhooch, Herzing University, Indianhead Community Action Agency, Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative and The Highground Veterans Memorial Park. Each organization will receive funding for specific programs and initiatives aimed at providing support to veterans and their families.

The work of these non-profit organizations across the state is important, forming a network that has resulted in thousands of veterans receiving vital assistance and resources. For more information about Thursday’s grant announcement and the Department of Veterans Affairs, visit the DVA website.