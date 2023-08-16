Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin Allocates $4.3 Million to Address Water Challenges

× Expand Photo by Barry Houlehen Milwaukee River Greenway The Milwaukee River Greenway south of Silver Spring Drive.

The Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin has announced the allocation of over $4.3 million in funding for a series of projects aimed at tackling Wisconsin's pressing water issues. These initiatives will not only advance research and training opportunities for high school and undergraduate students, but also offer solutions to the state's critical water concerns.

This multi-million-dollar investment will encompass 22 diverse projects, each strategically designed to confront challenges such as the emergence of contaminants like PFAS and issues relating to agricultural water management, including phosphorus pollution. These problems have significantly impacted Wisconsin's water quality and have spurred urgent action.

UW System President, Jay Rothman, expressed his optimism for the outcomes of this collaborative endeavor, saying, "The collaboration of our public universities to protect and preserve Wisconsin's freshwater will pay dividends for every Wisconsinite for generations." Rothman emphasized the power of uniting resources and expertise from the 13 universities within the UW System to address the state's water-related issues. "I am very proud of the work of our students, faculty, and staff on this important initiative," he added.

The funding will be instrumental in supporting the expansion of summer research programs, enabling both local and national students to engage in freshwater research at UW System campuses. High school students will also benefit from summer programs tailored to educate them about potential careers in the water industry. Moreover, university-led research projects will play a pivotal role in meeting the needs of both communities and government agencies for water quality monitoring.

Many of these projects will specifically target phosphorus pollution and PFAS, commonly known as "forever chemicals." These substances, found in everyday products, have been linked to significant health issues in humans and have been detected at alarming levels in drinking water across the state

Marissa Jablonski, Executive Director for the Freshwater Collaborative, highlighted the interconnectivity of the projects as a standout feature of this funding round. "The most exciting thing about this latest round of funding is seeing how programs are becoming more interconnected," said Jablonski. She cited examples of high school students participating in summer camps in western Wisconsin engaging with undergraduate students and faculty working on various Freshwater Collaborative-funded projects statewide. "We can really see how these connections are building a pipeline from high school to college to jobs in freshwater in Wisconsin," she concluded.

This funding initiative is a crucial component of a larger statewide effort, endorsed by the Wisconsin State Legislature and Governor Tony Evers. The initiative aims to confront Wisconsin's significant water challenges head-on while fostering curriculum development, research opportunities, career growth, and practical training experiences for students with an interest in water-related disciplines across the 13 UW universities.

Details of the funded projects can be found on the Freshwater Collaborative website.