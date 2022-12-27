Gov. Evers, WHEDA Foundation Announce Housing Grants

× Expand Image Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

On Tuesday, Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) CEO Elmer Moore Jr. announced that 54 organizations will receive $2 million in grants from the WHEDA Foundation to provide emergency shelter, transitional housing, and low-income housing. These grants, which were funded by $1 million from WHEDA reserves and an additional $1 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) provided by Governor Evers, will create or improve 1,764 beds and housing units across the state, and will support economic recovery through the creation of construction jobs, as well.

The grants will also be used to improve housing for individuals with complex needs, including those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, victims of domestic violence, those with low incomes, and those with mental and behavioral health conditions. This year, the WHEDA Foundation received 94 grant applications requesting over $3.6 million, indicating the high demand for housing in Wisconsin.

“Ensuring individuals have safe housing is essential to the health, wellness, and success of our kids and families, workers, and communities,” said Gov. Evers via statement. “Everywhere we go, we hear about the need for reliable, affordable housing, and WHEDA and our state’s nonprofit housing partners have been critical to advancing this important work, especially for Wisconsinites who might need additional support. I was proud to provide additional support for these grants so we can continue to work together to create housing opportunities that help families and communities thrive.”

Six projects in Milwaukee will receive funding through the newly announced grants, including Pathfinders, Inc. and Milwaukee Habitat For Humanity. The funding will go towards repair projects and construction of new units, as well as operational expenses.

Since 1985, the WHEDA Foundation has issued 1,286 awards totaling nearly $29 million to housing providers across the state. These grants are administered by WHEDA and are awarded in two categories: emergency/transitional housing or permanent housing. The organizations receiving the grants include nonprofit agencies, local governments, and tribal authorities serving low-income or disadvantaged populations.

A full list of the 2022 funding recipients can be found here via the State of Wisconsin.