Governor Evers Signs Four New Bills to Create Change

Governor Tony Evers signed four bills on Monday, including a bipartisan bill aimed at supporting farmers and producers in protecting watersheds across the state. The new legislation expands eligibility for producer-led watershed protection grants, allowing producer-led groups located in a single watershed or in adjacent watersheds to apply for the grants. Additionally, the bill makes producer-led groups eligible for lake and river protection grants administered by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Speaking about the bill, Evers said, “Farmers and producers are leading the way on some of our water conservation efforts because they know firsthand the value of clean water and fruitful land.” He added, “I am glad to be signing this bipartisan bill today to expand opportunities for more producers to access this program so we can work together to improve surface water quality across the state.”

The other three bills signed by the Governor are as follows:

Senate Bill 13, now 2023 Wisconsin Act 6, eliminates the currently inactive land recycling loan program that no applicant has applied for since fiscal year 2007-08, and transfers the unallocated balance in the program to the clean water fund program.

Senate Bill 36, now 2023 Wisconsin Act 7, repeals several outdated statutory provisions, including the requirements that the Department of Tourism distribute cheese at tourist information centers and consider the use of famous current or former residents in marketing strategies. Additionally, it eliminates burdensome audited financial reporting requirements for the Wisconsin Professional Golf Association (WPGA) Junior Foundation Inc., a nonprofit organization.

Assembly Bill 94, now 2023 Wisconsin Act 8, eliminates current law exceptions provided to the village of Pleasant Prairie Tax Incremental District (TID) Number 2, which closed in February 2022, related to exceeding the 12 percent of equalized value limitation and the number of times a TID may have its boundaries amended.

The signing of these bills marks a significant step forward for Wisconsin’s efforts to protect its environment, and Governor Evers hopes that they will help ensure a more sustainable future for the state.