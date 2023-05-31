Mayor’s Bike Ride Returns for 2023 Wisconsin Bike Week

× Expand Image via Wisconsin Bike Fed Wisconsin Bike Week 2023

The annual Mayor's Bike Ride, a centerpiece of Wisconsin Bike Week, is set to return on Monday, June 5, at 8:30 a.m. The public event, organized by Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson in collaboration with numerous community partners, will kickstart a week dedicated to promoting cycling within the state.

Walker Square Park is the designated start point, where participants will gather for a brief introduction before embarking on a 4.5-mile journey. The itinerary includes a “slow roll” through neighborhood streets, showcasing various future city projects and developments.

This community-oriented event, in conjunction with the Department of Public Works, Sixteenth Street Community Health Services, VIA CDC, and the Wisconsin Bike Fed, aims to underline the importance of cycling for both health and environmental benefits. Moreover, it offers residents a unique perspective on their city, all from the seat of their bicycle.

Participants are asked to bring their own bikes and arrive early, especially if they have not ridden in some time. In an effort to ensure a smooth ride for all, Wheel and Sprocket will be present at Walker Square Park before the start of the ride. They will provide basic bicycle maintenance, including chain oiling, tire inflation, and flat repair.

Wisconsin Bike Week encourages biking culture while emphasizing its benefits to individual health, community bonding, and sustainability. The Mayor's Bike Ride is not just a ride; it's a chance to connect with the city in a novel, meaningful, and environmentally friendly way.

View the map for the Mayor’s Bike Ride here and you can register online today.