Milwaukee County Parks Prepares Summer Pool Season

Milwaukee County Parks is gearing up to kick off its summer pool season, bringing relief from the summer heat to people across the city. The opening of the Cool Waters Aquatic Center in West Allis on May 27 will mark the official start of the summer fun. Additionally, three more aquatic centers, Schulz Aquatic Center at Lincoln Park, Sheridan Park Pool in Sheridan Park, and Wilson Pool at Wilson Park, will be welcoming swimmers from June 10 to June 17. To further cater to the community's needs, a total of 16 wading pools and 8 splash pads will also open on June 17th. Detailed information regarding pool hours and fees can be found at MKESwim.com.

Thanks to support from the County Board of Supervisors, Milwaukee County Parks has been able to implement several improvements for the upcoming season. Hourly wages for lifeguards have been increased, and summer bonuses have been added, resulting in a commendable 15 percent increase in the number of lifeguards compared to last year. This boost in staffing allows for the opening of two of the largest aquatic centers, along with two deep-well pools, 16 wading pools, and 8 splash pads.

Executive Director Guy Smith expressed his excitement, stating, "We're thrilled to unveil our premier aquatic centers, as well as expand the number of splash pads and wading pools compared to last year's offerings. This will grant our community greater access to beat the heat at the exceptional Milwaukee County Park facilities this summer."

For those interested in joining the lifeguard team, a final opportunity to become a Milwaukee County Parks lifeguard has been scheduled. An accelerated training session will be held from May 23 to May 25, between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. each night at Pulaski indoor pool. This session is ideal for strong swimmers, college students seeking summer employment, and individuals with other lifeguard certifications. Applicants must participate in the training sessions daily and pass a test on Saturday, May 27, at 8:00 a.m. The hourly rate for lifeguards during the 2022 season will start at $16.79.

In addition, an open house for employment opportunities at Cool Waters Aquatic Center will be held on May 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., offering positions in aquatics admissions, concessions, and park services.

Rebecca Stoner, the Executive Director of the Milwaukee Parks Foundation, highlighted the importance of providing equitable access to quality pools and aquatics facilities, emphasizing the need for water safety education. Stoner stated, "As a city surrounded by water, it is our absolute responsibility to ensure residents have equal opportunities to access top-notch pools and aquatics facilities, and, above all, to learn to swim and feel safe around water. We are proud to collaborate with Milwaukee County Parks in this endeavor and are thrilled to witness the progress being made."

A warm Milwaukee summer is around the corner, and you can get more information about an aquatics center near you at MKESwim.com.