Milwaukee Makes Waves to Debut “Red Bull Wake the City” Event, Promising End-of-Summer Excitement

Wake up– the time has come for world-famous wakeboarders to defy gravity on the shores of Lake Michigan, and you have a front-row seat. A day of jaw-dropping thrill awaits as Red Bull unveils the first-ever U.S. Red Bull Wake The City this Labor Day Weekend, August 31. There is nothing that says a Saturday in Milwaukee like a day on the lake, now with the adrenaline-fueled excitement of watching global athletes compete for skill, speed and spirit on the water.

Known for its brilliant showcasing in Milan, Italy, this competition is known for drawing in thousands of viewers from around the world. Whether you’re a waverider enthusiast, a vacationer seeking excitement or the organizer of the ultimate friend group getaway, this is the place to be. For all ages, this event will have your eyes glued to the action, offering endless fun, vibrant festivities and memorable experiences for everyone involved.

Located at Henry Maier Festival Park, home of Milwaukee's most known events, this stunning 75-acre attraction is something you will not want to miss. General admission viewing is available along the shoreline of the lagoon in the middle of the festival grounds on a first-come, first-served basis. With food and drink vendors spread throughout festival grounds, you’ll find plenty of options to keep you refreshed throughout the day.

Watch as 36 world-renowned athletes, including Massi Piffaretti and Meagan Ethell, showcase their creativity and precision by executing highly technical stunts across five unique obstacles in this dynamic wakeboarding competition.The event promises exceptional entertainment, featuring top-notch hosts including long-time Red Bull wakeboarding athlete Parks Bonifay, professional wakeboarder and TV host Alexa Score and the dynamic announcer Danny Amir, known as “Dano The Mano” from The Golden Mic Podcast. Their expertise and lively commentary will elevate the experience for both attendees and viewers.

This debut of Red Bull Wake The City promises to be an unforgettable showcase of skill, innovation and innovation in the sport. The event welcomes all, as the public is invited to come and witness the thrilling action, completely free of charge.

For more information, visit the official event website at redbull.com/us-en/events/red-bull-wake-the-city. Join us at Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Dr., Milwaukee, WI 53202, for a day of unparalleled wakeboarding talent and unforgettable moments.