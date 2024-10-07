Milwaukee Public Museum to Host Special Exhibit Detailing Museum’s History

× Expand Milwaukee Public Museum Groundbreaking logo

Celebrate more than 140 years of the Milwaukee Public Museum’s (MPM) revolutionary achievements through a special exhibit. Over the last near century and a half, MPM has seen a lot of changes and growth as methods in research, education and preservation evolved. These changes have led to new exhibits, different uses of taxidermy, and a variety of other changes at MPM. Now, you can see the history of MPM and all those adaptations through an exhibit running from Oct. 18 through Jan. 20, 2025.

“Groundbreaking: The evolution of the natural history museum” is an exhibit meant to teach visitors how the museum’s collections began, why and where staff traveled on research and collecting exhibitions, which four buildings have been home to the museum over its140-year history and more. It will detail how some of MPM’s exhibits were considered groundbreaking in their design and use of collaboration with community members.

MPM plans to showcase old photos from the museum’s archives that depict some of the original exhibits from over a century ago, feature artifacts and old exhibit props, and provide a “Follow the Object” interactive that allows visitors to follow five museum collection items to see how they change due to new technology and research methods. The exhibit will also feature a deep dive into the history, complexity and evolution of the use of taxidermy in museums.

This exhibit showcasing the museum’s history comes as MPM prepares to move to a new location, come 2027. Therefore, it will detail not only the past and present of the museum, but the future and what is expected of current exhibits and collection items once the new location opens its doors.

The exhibit is located on the second floor in Uihlein Hall, at the Milwaukee Public Museum, and access to the exhibition is free with general admission.

For more information visit, mpm.edu/Groundbreaking.