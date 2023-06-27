Milwaukee's Fourth of July Celebrations Return

× Expand Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

The City of Milwaukee is gearing up to celebrate the Fourth of July in grand fashion, as the annual festivities return on Tuesday, July 4. With a rich history dating back to 1911, Milwaukee’s official Independence Day celebrations have long been a traditon of patriotism and community spirit, and this year will continue that.

The city's Fourth of July celebrations have become synonymous with parades, picnics, games, talent contests, and public fireworks displays. Mayor Cavalier Johnson expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming festivities, highlighting the significance of Independence Day in the hearts of Milwaukeeans. "Independence Day is special in Milwaukee. We look forward to recognizing the Fourth of July and providing a fun celebration of America's independence in parks throughout the city," said Johnson via statement. "I'm excited to continue the history of July 4th celebrations in Milwaukee with a focus on families, friends, and neighbors."

This year's Fourth of July celebrations will take place at several Milwaukee County Parks, spreading the excitement and jubilation across the city. The parks hosting the festivities include Alcott Park, Enderis Playfield, Gordon Park, Humboldt Park, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, Lake Park, Mitchell Park, and Wilson Park. Jackson, Lincoln, Noyes and Washington Park will also host firework displays only.

Residents from every corner of the city will have the opportunity to revel in the spirit of the holiday and partake in the festivities near their own neighborhoods. Milwaukee's Fourth of July celebrations have long been cherished and anticipated, drawing visitors from their respective neighborhoods and bringing them together. As the nation comes together to honor its independence, Milwaukeeans can take pride in their enduring tradition of celebrating the Fourth of July with unmatched fervor and community spirit.

You can find more information about your community’s Fourth of July celebrations at the City of Milwaukee website.