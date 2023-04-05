Missy Zombor Elected to Milwaukee Public School Board

× Expand Photo via Missy Zombor for Milwaukee Missy Zombor

After a hard-fought election campaign, Missy Zombor has emerged victorious in the race for the citywide seat on the Milwaukee Public School Board. Zombor's campaign focused on the importance of public schools to local communities, the need for a democratically elected school board, and the power of public schools.

Zombor's win is seen as a significant victory for supporters of these values, demonstrating strong support from Milwaukee voters. In a statement following her victory, Zombor expressed her gratitude and commitment to the MPS community.

"I am honored and humbled by tonight’s results, and I cannot wait to get started as the City of Milwaukee’s next citywide school board director. Tonight, Milwaukee voters sent a strong message that they believe in the power of our public schools," said Zombor on Tuesday evening.

"Milwaukeeans across the city reaffirmed their commitment to fighting for transparent, vibrant public schools that serve all students and are controlled by the community, rather than a handful of wealthy donors or private school profiteers," she added.

Throughout her campaign, Zombor has been a tireless advocate for MPS students, supporting increased safety measures, mental health resources, and restorative practices. She has also stood firmly against the privatization agenda, championing community control of schools and transparent governance.

Zombor's victory marks a new chapter for Milwaukee Public Schools, with a strong leader committed to fighting for the best interests of students, teachers, and the entire MPS community. Her win is seen as a step forward in the fight for accessible, equitable education for all Milwaukee students.