Planned Parenthood Expands Male Reproductive Healthcare

Planned Parenthood logo

On Monday, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin announced its latest addition to its family planning and reproductive health services: safe, affordable, no-scalpel vasectomy services. This partnership with urologists from the Medical College of Wisconsin will start on February 16, and patients can now book their appointments for the procedure at the Planned Parenthood Water Street Health Center, (435 S. Water Street.)

The rollout of this service comes in response to the growing demand for family planning and reproductive health care, especially after the recent U.S Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Tanya Atkinson, President and CEO of PPWI, says, “It is more important than ever to expand access to birth control options for men. Providing this extremely effective form of birth control is aligned with our mission and commitment to providing family planning and reproductive health care to all who need us, no matter what.”

Patients who are interested in learning more about vasectomy services at Planned Parenthood can book a consultation. The procedure is covered by many commercial insurance providers and Medicaid, and self-pay options are also available. The organization also provides men and people assigned male at birth with other services including STD testing and treatment, and HIV testing and education.

Recent statistics show a drastic increase in internet searches for “where can I get a vasectomy” after the Dobbs decision, with a rise of 850%. The partnership with Medical College of Wisconsin urologists will now offer patients another option for accessing vasectomy services in their local area. Dr. Jay Sandlow, Professor and Interim Chair of the Department of Urology at the Medical College of Wisconsin, says, “Patients seeking vasectomy services may not regularly visit a primary care physician – let alone a urologist – and, thus, may have difficulty accessing this type of care. We're proud to partner with Planned Parenthood to increase access to this procedure for local patients seeking reproductive care.”

The expansion of vasectomy service is just the first of many new services the organization will launch in 2023 to help meet the growing health care needs in the communities they serve. The partnership with Medical College of Wisconsin urologists will provide patients with high-quality and accessible vasectomy services, furthering Planned Parenthood’s mission to provide comprehensive family planning and reproductive health care to all who need it.

Consultations can be booked via the Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin website. Click here for more information about services offered.