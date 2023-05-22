Progress Report Reveals State Sustainability Achievements

× Expand Photo Credit: Ejaugsburg (Pixabay)

Governor Tony Evers recently unveiled the Clean Energy Plan Progress Report, highlighting the notable accomplishments made in the year since Wisconsin introduced its inaugural Clean Energy Plan. The report features the state's initiatives aimed at reducing energy bills for working families, promoting energy independence by diminishing reliance on out-of-state energy sources, fostering job creation with an estimated 40,000 new positions expected by 2030, and investing in training programs for emerging industries and technologies.

Evers expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Achieving a sustainable, clean energy future for Wisconsin is a gradual process, and I am thrilled to share the progress we have already made since the launch of our state's first-ever Clean Energy Plan approximately a year ago. Climate change continues to impact the well-being, safety, and livelihoods of Wisconsinites every day, and it is crucial that we continue working together to establish a clean energy economy that benefits all residents. I eagerly anticipate continued support from our public and private partners at the local level, as reflected in this year's Progress Report, and urge members of the Legislature to contribute their part in building the brighter future we have promised our children and aspire to witness in our state's next budget."

The recently published assessment report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change underscores the ongoing threat of climate impacts to communities across the United States, including Wisconsin.

Kathy Blumenfeld, Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA), affirmed the commitment to leverage the unprecedented opportunities arising from substantial federal investments, stating, "As Wisconsin's clean energy needs and ecosystem continue to expand and evolve, we remain dedicated to capitalizing on landmark federal investments through collaboration between the government and private industry. This collaboration will ensure the development of clean energy infrastructure, job growth, reduced energy prices, and healthier communities for all Wisconsinites."

Over the course of the coming weeks, Secretary Blumenfeld will visit public and private sector projects focused on expanding clean energy and sustainability efforts, with the aim of benefiting Wisconsin residents, businesses, and the environment.

Maria Redmond, Director of the Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy, expressed inspiration at the collaborative achievements realized over the past year and reaffirmed the commitment to working with various stakeholders in advancing the strategies outlined in the Clean Energy Plan. Redmond emphasized the goal of building a sustainable and inclusive clean energy economy and recognized the significant roles played by businesses, local governments, Tribal Nations, non-governmental organizations, environmental justice organizations, farmer and agriculture groups, federal and state agencies, and residential partners.

The Clean Energy Plan Progress Report focuses on four key pathways to drive momentum toward a clean, reliable, and affordable energy future:

Accelerating clean energy technology deployment: This includes increasing funding options for projects, investing in infrastructure, establishing new emissions goals, expanding state energy resources for generation, fostering technology innovation, promoting equitable expansion of clean energy, and leveraging existing policies and programs.

Maximizing energy efficiency: Strengthening energy efficiency standards and programs to minimize energy waste, create jobs, and help consumers save on energy costs.

Modernizing buildings and industry: Addressing building codes, supporting electrification, expanding funding, and assisting industry and businesses in their transition.

Innovating transportation: Supporting the transition to low- to no-emission vehicles, facilitating refueling options, planning for enhanced transportation alternatives, and expanding mobility solutions.

The Clean Energy Plan Progress Report also highlights the advancements made in workforce development recommendations, ensuring Wisconsin possesses a skilled clean energy workforce to meet future needs.

You can view the full Clean Energy Progress Report here.