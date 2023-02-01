Public Service Commission Highlights Energy Assistance Program

× Expand Image via Getty Images/iStockphoto 1353570458

With the recent cold snap, Wisconsinites are using plenty of energy to stay warm. Fortunately, there are resources for those who are in need of financial assistance during times like these.

In recognition of National Energy Assistance Day on Wednesday, Governor Tony Evers, the Wisconsin Department of Administration, and the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin are highlighting the importance of the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) in helping residential households with their energy needs and weatherization requirements.

Every year, over 200,000 households throughout the state rely on WHEAP for support with their heating and electric bills. Governor Evers emphasized the importance of this program, stating, "No one should have to choose between putting food on the table or keeping their heat on during the winter." The Evers Administration, along with the DOA and PSC, is committed to providing assistance and ensuring housing stability for families across the state, particularly during the cold weather months when energy costs are often higher.

WHEAP is part of the comprehensive Home Energy Plus program, which offers help with emergency energy needs, emergency furnace repairs, conservation services, and weatherization for low-income Wisconsin residents. So far this heating season, more than 111,000 homes in the state have received over $59 million in financial assistance, with an average heating benefit of $356 and an average electric benefit of $199.

Public Service Commission Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq emphasized that on National Energy Assistance Day and beyond, Wisconsin families have access to support for their utility bills. She appreciated Governor Evers’ commitment to ensuring that all Wisconsinites can afford essential utility services and thanked the utility providers for their partnership.

Households can apply for assistance online at energybenefit.wi.gov, by phone at 1-800-506-5596, or by visiting energyandhousing.wi.gov for more information about available resources. Eligibility is based on household income, size, and energy costs, and residents may be eligible if their gross household income is 60% or less of the state median income level.