SHARP Literacy Announces Fundraising Event Featuring Local Chefs

× Expand Photo via SHARP Literacy Unwrapped MKE 2023 Unwrapped MKE 2023

A new SHARP Literacy fundraising event is coming up this month, featuring local chefs who will use their talents and creativity to create small appetizers and a dessert using only McDonald’s core ingredients. That’s right, those chefs will prepare gourmet foods using only McDonald’s ingredients!

The new fundraiser, called “Unwrapped MKE,” will be held on Thursday, May 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Deco in West Allis. Six restaurants and two food trucks will take part in the fundraiser: Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen, Harbor House, Lemonyay, Milwaukee Athletic Club, Rot’s Hots Food Truck, Saz’s Hospitality Group and the Bridgewater Modern Grill.

× Expand Unwrapped MKE 2024 chefs Unwrapped MKE 2024 chefs

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our participating chefs to showcase their talents as they create gourmet bites from McDonald’s core ingredients,” said Lynda Kohler Welsh, president/CEO of SHARP Literacy. “We are so thankful for their involvement in Unwrapped MKE, which year after year contributes greatly to the success of the event.”

In addition to the food prepared, there will be a vintage mini cocktail bar thanks to Central Standard Craft Distillery. According to a news release, the bar will take inspiration from the 20s and offer tasting-sized drinks reminiscent of the speakeasys around Milwaukee in the 20s.

Tickets for the fundraising event are $100 and can be purchased online at fundraise.givesmart.com/e/xn4qAg.