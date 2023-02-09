State Budget Initiatives Promote Conservation, Clean Energy

× Expand Chairat Netsawai Getty Images/iStockphoto

On Wednesday, Governor Tony Evers proposed a 2023-2025 biennial budget that aims to strengthen the state's forestry industry, promote clean energy, and enhance transparency in the allocation of stewardship funds. The proposed budget covers a wide range of investments aimed at promoting sustainability and combating climate change, while providing training and support for the state's clean energy and conservation workforce.

"We don't have to choose between building a healthier, more sustainable state and bolstering our workforce and our economy—we can and must do both," said Governor Evers. Over the past four years, the governor has prioritized strengthening Wisconsin's forestry industry and promoting forestry across the state. In 2021, he signed an executive order pledging to plant 75 million new trees and conserve 125,000 acres of forest in Wisconsin by 2030. By April 2022, over 9.3 million trees had been planted.

Wednesday’s proposal also released the state's first Clean Energy Plan, which outlines dozens of strategies for lowering energy bills, promoting energy independence, creating jobs, and investing in job training. The budget investments align with the goals of the Clean Energy Plan, with the aim of achieving Governor Evers' goal of 100% carbon-free electricity consumption by 2050.

The proposed investments and policies include $5 million annually for a clean energy job training and reemployment program, $1 million annually for green job training, and $2 million in fiscal year 2024 to create the Southeast Wisconsin Green Jobs Corps. It will also provide more than $4.4 million to encourage the planting and growth of trees and forests, as well as additional funding for county forests and wildlife habitat management. The governor is also proposing funding to replace fire protection equipment used in combating forest fires.

