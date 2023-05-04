State Building Commission Approves $125 Million in New Projects

× Expand Photo by ReDunnLev/Getty Images Wisconsin State Capitol

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin State Building Commission announced it has given approval for $125.7 million worth of key projects across the state, according to Governor Tony Evers. The governor stated that the projects represent much more than building initiatives, and are opportunities for students to learn and grow, for visitors and residents to enjoy natural areas and state parks, and for the state to have resources in place to respond quickly and efficiently to an emergency.

The highlights of the approved projects include the Milwaukee Readiness Center, a remodeling project for the Department of Military Affairs, Peninsula State Park renovations for the Department of Natural Resources, and an Immersive Welcome Experience construction for the Wisconsin Historical Society at Old World Wisconsin. The funding will also go to projects at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a renewable energy project at UW-Superior for multi-building solar photovoltaic arrays.

Earlier this year, Governor Evers proposed a $3.8 billion Capital Budget proposal for 2023-25. The proposal included recommended investments for the renovation and renewal of the state's existing infrastructure and to support major projects across the state in 28 counties. However, the State Building Commission deadlocked on a 4-4 vote on every motion that included projects in the governor’s capital budget recommendations, rejecting the governor’s proposed nearly $3.8 billion in investments in state infrastructure. Currently, the governor’s 2023-25 Capital Budget proposal is under consideration by the Joint Committee on Finance.

The Building Commission is chaired by Governor Evers and includes members such as Sen. Robert Wirch, State Sen. Joan Ballweg, State Sen. André Jacque, State Rep. Jill Billings, State Rep. Rob Swearingen, State Rep. Robert Wittke, and Citizen Member Barb Worcester.

For more information about the projects and the Capital budget, visit the State of Wisconsin website.