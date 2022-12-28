State Launches Housing Program for Homeless and Opioid Use Disorders

On Wednesday, the office of Gov. Tony Evers announced the launch of the Recovery Voucher Program in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Department of Administration. Funding for the program will come from a portion of the state's settlement with McKinsey & Company over the opioid crisis, which provided Wisconsin with $31 million to address the impact of the opioid epidemic.

“Wisconsinites across our state have experienced the tragedy of the opioid epidemic firsthand, whether they are working to overcome opioid use disorder, they have a loved one, friend, or neighbor who is, or they’ve lost someone they love to this deadly epidemic,” said Gov. Evers via statement. “These funds will be critically important in supporting those working through their recovery to find hope, healing, and help folks regain dignity and security through safe housing.”

An initial investment of $2 million will be made in the Recovery Voucher Program, to provide access to affordable, safe, and stable housing for individuals diagnosed with opioid use disorder (OUD) who are experiencing homelessness. The Division of Energy, Housing and Community Resources within the Department of Administration will administer the program, working with existing partnerships with local coalitions and the Continuum of Care Program in Milwaukee, Dane, and Racine counties, as well as other counties across the state.

Housing agencies chosen through a competitive grant process will begin collaborating with Recovery Residences on January 1, giving Wisconsin residents diagnosed with OUD who have been homeless or are at risk of homelessness the opportunity to access sober living through Recovery Residences.

“Basic needs, like housing or food, need to be met before anyone can overcome an illness, including opioid use disorder. Too often individuals in treatment and recovery for substance use disorder lack the safe and stable housing necessary to support them in their journey,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge via statement. “We are grateful that Gov. Evers recognizes this and supports the Recovery Voucher Program to allow people with opioid use disorder to have a firm foundation on their journey toward recovery.”

More information on the housing initiative can be found at the Division of Energy, Housing and Community Resources website.