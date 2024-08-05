‘We Heal the Water and the Water Heals Us’: A Decade of We Are Water

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Water Commons Great Lakes illustration The Great Lakes

Milwaukee is fortunate to find itself situated on the shore of Lake Michigan, a precious cultural, economic and affective resource. As climate change threatens our fragile ecosystems, especially the Great Lakes and their watersheds, it is integral to respect and celebrate the vast freshwater body of Lake Michigan. On August 11, the 10th We Are Water beachfront celebration plans to do just that.

Run primarily by Milwaukee Water Commons, an environmental justice organization dedicated to making Milwaukee a “model Water City,” the event is free of charge and purely for the sake of community engagement and collective joy. Programming includes musical instrument making, play areas for children (and those who are kids at heart), printmaking workshops, tabling by environmental justice partners, live music and dance performances, group drum circles and more. The night concludes with an interactive art installation. Years past have depicted a map of the Great Lakes or written phrases. “All attendees take part in creating this, placing over 300 cups of water with submersible lights in a drawing in the sand.”

Celebrating a decade in existence, both as an organization and as an event, We Are Water is environmental justice in action. Milwaukee still suffers from decades of segregation, disengaging predominantly people of color from water as a cultural tool, a resource and an ecosystem unto itself, says Brenda Coley, co-executive director. “We work in solidarity to bring them back to water…We heal the water, and the water heals us.”

Milwaukee Water Commons’ goal of making Milwaukee an exemplary Water City is well defined; they aim to improve water quality, empower arts and culture initiatives, foster education and recreation, protect our drinking water, encourage careers in environmental stewardship, and push for green infrastructure. More on these initiatives is available on their website at milwaukeewatercommons.org. Their work follows indigenous tradition from Milwaukee’s history. “We live and work on traditional Potawatomi, Ho-Chunk and Menominee homeland along the southwest shores of Lake Michigan … The City of Milwaukee sits at the confluence of three rivers. Our rivers remind us that this is a good land (Milwaukee), where abundant wild rice once grew (Menomonee ), and where mixtures and diversity thrive (Kinnickinnic).”

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Water Commons We Are Water celebration at McKinley Beach We Are Water celebration at McKinley Beach

We Are Water is a celebratory culmination of Milwaukee Water Commons’ work year-round, which includes an environmental justice round table, an artist residency, and a beach ambassador program, among others. There are countless ways to volunteer and engage with these programs, or in the work of their partners, including Milwaukee Riverkeeper, Sturgeon Protectors, Wisconsin Conservation Voters and more. We Are Water will be held at McKinley Beach from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11.