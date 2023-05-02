West Allis Partners with Wisconsin Bike Fed

× Expand Photo via City of West Allis West Allis Bike Trail

The City of West Allis announced a new partnership on Monday with the Wisconsin Bike Fed, a local non-profit organization that aims to create a more bike-friendly Wisconsin. The Bike Fed is dedicated to making biking more convenient, safe, accessible, and enjoyable for everyone by cultivating a community of residents, businesses, and political leaders to push biking forward throughout Wisconsin.

West Allis is the fourth Milwaukee County municipality to partner with the organization, joining Milwaukee, Shorewood, and Whitefish Bay in the new initiative. This partnership aligns with a new city initiative, “Bike West Allis,” which is set to launch this summer. Bike West Allis is a public awareness and education campaign that aims to provide residents with more resources and information related to bicycling in their community.

Under the new partnership, West Allis will receive support from the Bike Fed to increase awareness about biking opportunities and safety. The Bike Fed will also help identify existing bike and pedestrian safety strengths and deficiencies to ensure that West Allis can achieve its goals of promoting a healthier community.

The partnership will involve support filing applications with the League of American Bicyclists’ “Bicycle Friendly Community” program, working with planning experts to identify the best pedestrian and bike-friendly enhancements, access to road safety education materials for targeted campaigns, and networking and collaboration with other participating Bike Fed participants.

West Allis Mayor Dan Devine commented on the partnership, stating, “Enhancing biking opportunities in West Allis makes sense on so many levels. We are a centrally located community with great access to many amenities, including the Hank Aaron State Trail and Oak Leaf Trail. Biking also gives our residents and visitors a healthier way to move around the community, which aligns with our community health goals.”

The partnership is just part of West Allis’ overall strategic plan, which will include measuring results and seeking improvement for the city, while establishing and enhancing community partnerships, promoting healthy neighborhoods, promoting West Allis as a destination for residents and visitors, and identifying policies, partnerships, and programs for multi-modal transportation.

The City of West Allis hopes to promote biking opportunities and create a more bike-friendly community for its residents and visitors. You can find out more about the partnership at the City of West Allis website.