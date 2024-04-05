Wilson Center Announces 2024-25 Season

× Expand Photo Via Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts - Facebook Ladysmith Black Mambazo Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Brookfield’s Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts announced its lineup for the upcoming 2024-25 season. From nostalgic tributes to captivating performances by Grammy-awarded talent, the stage is set for a series of events that promise to enchant and inspire audiences.

Kicking off the Mainstage Series, on Oct. 25, 2024, is Live from Laurel Canyon, a tribute to the West Coast music of the’60s and ‘70s. Featuring hits from The Mamas and The Papas, The Byrds, The Doors, CSNY, James Taylor and more, this performance is sure to have audiences tapping their feet and singing along.

Throughout the season, the Wilson Center will play host to a total of 20 performances, including three special events showcasing Grammy-winning artists. Afro-Latin jazz musician Arturo O'Farrill will make his Milwaukee debut, while country artist Kathy Mattea will spread holiday cheer with a festive program. Additionally, audiences can look forward to the mesmerizing sounds of Ladysmith Black Mambazo and a special performance by Latin Grammy guitarist Berta Rojas, courtesy of the Milwaukee Classical Guitar Society.

Returning for their only Milwaukee appearance this season are world-class acts such as Mummenschanz, renowned for their humor and imagination, and the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, known for their musically faithful yet tongue-in-cheek covers of popular songs across various genres.

A highlight not to be missed is the Mainstage performance by the Paul Taylor Dance Company, featuring a three-part program that includes the music of the Andrews Sisters.

Rounding out the season is the Milwaukee Rep's season-opening musical, Prelude to a Kiss, presented on the Jorgensen stage from September through mid-October. Audiences will have the opportunity to experience this world-premiere production while the Rep's theater undergoes renovation.

With such a diverse and captivating lineup, the Wilson Center's 2024-25 season promises to be a celebration of artistry and entertainment, offering something for everyone to enjoy.