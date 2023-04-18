Wisconsin Third Least Likely Impacted by Dimentia

× Expand Image via Tero Vesalainen Getty Images/iStockphoto 1421329913

A recent study by Seniorly, a senior living referral service, has found that Wisconsin is one of the states least impacted by dementia. The study analyzed the most recent data on dementia from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Alzheimer’s Association to rank states based on several factors, including mortality rates, rates of cognitive decline among seniors, the percentage of seniors that require help with daily activities, and annual Medicaid costs.

According to the study, eight of the top 10 most impacted states by dementia are in the Southeast, while six of the top 10 least impacted states are in the Northeast. Wisconsin was ranked as the third least impacted state, with an expected 8.3% increase in Alzheimer’s cases by 2025, 10.6% of seniors showing cognitive decline, and 15.7% needing help with daily activities. The state also had an Alzheimer’s mortality rate of 33 per 100,000 and an average annual Medicaid cost of $6,475 for dementia.

Dementia, which includes Alzheimer’s disease, is a growing concern in the United States. An estimated 6.5 million Americans currently live with Alzheimer’s, and that number is expected to increase to 13.8 million by 2060. The mortality rate for Alzheimer’s has also increased by 72% since 2000, while mortality rates have decreased for other leading causes of death such as cancer, stroke, COPD, and heart disease.

The study also identified the top five risk factors for dementia, including high blood pressure, lack of exercise, obesity, diabetes, and depression. It found that the value of unpaid caregiving for dementia patients is $340 billion, and 58% of family caregivers report extreme stress, 47% report getting less sleep, and 43% feel isolated.

While there is currently no cure for dementia, the study suggests that certain lifestyle changes, such as exercise, healthy eating, moderate drinking, maintaining social relationships, and engaging in mentally stimulating activities like crossword puzzles and learning a new language, can help reduce the risk of developing the disease.

The U.S. government is investing billions of dollars in the search for a cure for dementia, but the study’s findings raise important questions about why certain regions of the country are more impacted than others. By understanding the risk factors and taking steps to reduce them, individuals can take control of their own health and potentially reduce their risk of developing dementia.

