Emilio de Torre from ACLU of Wisconsin is tweeting about a silent vigil at UWM.

It’s peaceful, but police are parked nearby, Emilio says.

About 75 students and faculty are demonstrating while Chancellor Carlos Santiago meets with three students about the fallout from last week’s protest. Fifteen students were charged and Santiago says they’ll likely face academic punishment.

