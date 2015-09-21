Scott Walker Drops Out Again

As rumored, Gov. Scott Walker announced the end of his presidential campaign.

It's a swift decline for someone who was well-positioned maybe not to grab the nomination, but someone who was nationally recognized and on an upward trajectory.

Now he’s become an asterisk, with less than 0% in the polls.

Since Walker’s late debate appearance didn’t register with voters, there were rumors about his campaign manager, whining that CNN had an anti-Walker agenda, and concerns about fundraising and paying vendors.

But the real problem is Walker.

Walker thought that his union-busting in Wisconsin was going to make his career. But he failed to recognize that not everyone hates unions; that it was largely a state issue that didn't translate nationally; that he had the votes locked up in a Republican-dominated Legislature and didn't need to make his case to the public; and that his economic record in Wisconsin sucks, so the one issue that truly animates him didn't pan out the way he predicted. Yes, I know he won election three times in four years. The problem is that he used divisiveness and polarization to do it.

So what's next for the college dropout turned presidential campaign dropout? Will Walker spend all of his "free time" wreaking havoc in Wisconsin, or will he find a cushy job at a Koch brothers- or Bradley Foundation-funded think tank and try to pay off his debts? I doubt he'll care about Wisconsin. Once you've hung out with billionaires and flown in private jets on someone else's dime, grinding it out in Madison just doesn't compare.

Just a thought: Could the Legislature rescind all of the bad bills it passed to prop up his campaign? It didn't work, but we're still stuck with them.