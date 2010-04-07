Issue of the Week:Saving Mass Transit

×

Transitadvocates should be applauded for their tireless support of legislation thatwould allow interim regional transit authorities (RTAs) to be launchedthroughout the state. That move would foster reliable mass transit systems incommunities as diverse as the Fox Valley, Eau Claire, Madison and southeastern Wisconsin. Here in Milwaukee County,thanks to County Executive Scott Walker’s anti-public-investment “starve thebeast” philosophy, the bus system is on life support. In contrast, an RTA wouldprovide dedicated funding for mass transit using a half-cent sales taxincrease, thereby taking transit costs completely off of the property taxrolls. Strong mass transitlocal and regional buses as well as the Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee(KRM) commuter rail line and proposed high-speed railis essential for thestate’s economic and environmental health. Legislators should pass this billquickly.

Event of the Week

Repairers of the BreachFund-Raiser

Helpthe homeless by having a great time at the April 12 fund-raiser for Repairersof the Breach, an exceptionally well-run nonprofit that is one of the city’sbest support systems for this vulnerable population. The event will be held atthe Harley-Davidson Museum’s second-floor RumbleRoom, where from 6 to 8 p.m. there will be free food, two complimentary glassesof wine or beer, music, videos and a free ticket to the museum. Tickets cost$125. For more information and tickets, call 291-6161.

Hero of the Week

Christian Kerhin

When Christian Kerhin,an I.T. professional at Stamm Business Technologies, saw the desperate need fora computer systems upgrade at Gilda’s Club ofSoutheastern Wisconsin, he took direct action to make it happen.

Gilda’s Club (4050 N. Oakland Ave.)offers a free environment where people with cancerand their families and friends can gather for social and emotional support. Alongtime friend of Gilda’s Club, Kerhin took it upon himself to organize anindependent fund-raising event at the Lakefront Brewery Palm Gardenon March 25.

Thanks tohis efforts, this crucial community resource for individuals and familiescoping with cancer diagnoses will be better equipped to serve those in need ofsupport.

Readers whowish to volunteer their time at Gilda’s Club are urged to visit www.gildasclubsewi.org for more information.

Jerk of the Week

State Sen. Mary Lazich(R-New Berlin)

Seemsthat conservative Republicans love the Constitution so much they can’t stopchanging it. Not content with the recent homophobic amendment to the stateConstitution, now Republican state Sen. Mary Lazich wants to add paranoia toit. Lazich is calling on legislative leaders to hold a hearing on her proposedamendment, which would prohibit the health insurance mandate in the recentfederal reform package from taking effect in the state. Lazich is just playingon paranoid fantasies with this stunt. First, the health insurance mandate is aRepublican idea, one that even had the support of Wisconsin’s own Tommy Thompson. Second, the“mandate” is so weak it’s laughable, despite what right-wing entertainers willhave you believe about IRS storm troopers. Lazich should cater to theextremists in her party on her own timenot the Legislature’s.