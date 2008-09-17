Issue of the Week: Voting Shenanigans

×

Oopsie!

Republican presidential nominee John McCain is sending erroneous absentee ballot applications to voters in Wisconsin, “hundreds of thousands” of them, according to the head of the state’s Republican Party. Theapplications look legit, but many will ultimately be sent to the wrongmunicipal clerk. Then the clerks will be burdened with these misdirected forms.



Worse yet, McCain’s campaign is also sending incorrect absentee ballot applications in Virginia and Ohio,two other swing states that will be critical this fall. Should we chalkthis up to good old incompetence or something much more sinister?Either way, the McCain campaign has done a huge disservice towell-intentioned voters around the state.



So,consider yourself warned. If you want to vote with an absentee ballotthis fall, and you’re registered to vote at your current address,contact your local municipal clerk or download the application at thestate Government Accountability Board’s Web site (elections.state.wi.us; click on “voter information” and “voters’ frequentlyasked questions”).



Ifyou’re not registered to vote at your current address, it’s best to doso before Election Day. You can do so in person at your local municipalclerk’s office or download form EB131 under “voters’ frequently askedquestions” at elections.state.wi.us.



Don’t fall for political shenanigans that look like they’re intended to throw the results of the election in doubt.

Blog of the Week:

Keith R. Schmitz at Folkbum’s Rambles and Rants (folkbum.blogspot.com)

Lehman Brothers = Marx BrothersNow That Worked

There will be a flurry of conservative hairsplitting and excuses, but thedisaster that is happening right now on Wall Street with the collapseof Lehman Brothers, thanks to the subprime mess, should, among rationalthinking people, put a stake into the heart of the right-wing notion ofhands-off when it comes to the market.



John“McAdams,” for example, might want to go back and erase off his [Web]site those posts where he proclaimed the concern over the subprimeblowup “a fad.” One can think of less deadlier fads, like bungeejumping.



Thoseof us who thought “letting the economy do what it does best” wouldfatten our portfolios and hasten our retirements are learningotherwise.



Thereis a long line of people to thank for this disruption, but let’s hustleto the front of the line: John McCain’s actual economic adviser, PhilGramm. “The Angry Snapping Turtle,” as Molly Ivins liked to call him,was responsible for dismantling many of the post-Depression firewallsthat kept things stable. Keep that in mind when contemplating supportfor this ticket.



LikeH.L. Mencken once said, “Democracy is a form of government thatpromises that the people get what they want, and they get it good andhard.” ’Nuff said. He’s John McCain, and he approves this mess. (Toread more local blogs, go to blognetwork.expressmilwaukee.com .)



Event of the Week:



Silver City Main Street Asian Festival

Saturday, Sept. 20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., West National Avenue between 35th Street and 41st Street

CelebrateMilwaukee’s rich Asian cultures with martial arts demonstrations,Chinese Lion Dancers, a fashion show, parade, vendors and amazing food.(To find more cool events, go to www.expressmilwaukee.com.)

Hero of the Week:

David Bogan

DavidBogan, former U.S. Marine and Milwaukee’s “Hulk Hogan of Humor,”spearheads a collection drive this weekend at ComedySportz (420 S.First St.) on behalf of Operation Iraqi Children, which helps AmericanGIs deliver school-supply kits and other necessities to Iraqi children.Bogan witnessed firsthand the plight of kids in distressed areaswhile serving in Somalia,and approached Operation Iraqi Children, founded by actor Gary Sinise,about doing something locally for the youngest victims of war. “I havefriends on both sides of the political aisle,” Bogan says, “and thisjust seemed a real no-brainer, bipartisan way to help the kids.”



ComedySportzwill be accepting donations of money or school supplies this Friday,Sept. 19, from 6 p.m. to midnight, and all day on Saturday. For adetailed list on assembling a school kit, please see www.operationiraqichildren.org. Colored pencils are preferred to crayons, as the latter melt in the brutal heat of the Iraqi summer.

Jerk of the Week:

State Sen. Alberta Darling

Thispast week, Alberta Darling was all over the Internet, attacking BarackObama for using the term “lipstick on a pig” to describe John McCain’sso-called policies of change. Ironically, in a 2007 interview with the Chicago Tribune, McCainused the same term, “lipstick on a pig,” to describe Hillary Clinton’shealth care plan. The entire lipstick flap is a non issue, but that isnot the problem. The real problem is that Sen. Alberta Darling, who waselected to the state Legislature in a special election in May of 1990as a moderate, pro-reproductive-choice Republican, has over the past 18years given up her moderate stances and caved to the right-wing factionof the Republican Party. She has become a very partisan, anti-choiceRepublican who is no longer in sync with her district. Many moderatesand independents in her district don’t recognize the current AlbertaDarling, since she is not the person they first elected in 1990.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“AMcCain victory on Election Day will usher in a Palin presidency, withMcCain serving as a transitional frontman, an even weaker Bush to herCheney.”



Frank Rich, writing in The New York Times

PHOTO OF THE WEEK:

Reflection , by Daniel Roehlman

"Lake Michigan, seen from Seven Bridges in Grant Park."