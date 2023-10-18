$545 Million Package For Brewers Approved By State Assembly

× Expand Photo by Gregory Harutunian American Family Field interior American Family Field

The Wisconsin State Assembly approved a $545 million proposal using public funding that would largely pay for repairs to American Family Field, during its session Tuesday. The 69-27 tally now moves the spending plan to the state Senate, which is expected to vote on the measure in November, possibly with revisions and amendments.

The proposal, at this stage, would have the state supply $410 million, with the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County contributing a total of $135 million. The Milwaukee Brewers would, in turn, extend their lease with the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District, which owns a majority share of American Family Field, through 2050, and add $100 million to the pot.

At issue is the condition of the stadium with the Brewers contending that upgrades and repairs need to be made to the 22-year-old stadium. The district is required to make infrastructure and capital improvements through the terms of the lease. The district, a separate governmental unit, has faced an inability to follow through on its funding.

The Brewers maintain that the retractable roof, video screen panels, glass outfield doors, seats, escalators and elevators, as well as their luxury suites need attention. Their lease expires in 2030 and have subtly implied going to another market if the work is not done.

Bi-Partisan Vote

American Family Field with giant US flag

In a statement, Brewers president of baseball operations, Rick Schlesinger, said, “Today’s vote by a bi-partisan majority of the State Assembly shows that momentum continues to grow for a solution to American Family Field and to keep the Brewers in Milwaukee for the next generation.

“The Brewers will continue to work with all stakeholders in the days and weeks ahead. As the Brewers landlord, the Stadium District needs resources to honor its current lease agreement with its tenant,” he said. “Today’s bipartisan vote creates a path to provide those resources, as well as the resources needed to keep major league baseball in Milwaukee for the next generation.”

The press release adds that the Brewers have impacted the state with $2.5 billion as an economic engine, while providing employment to more than 3,000 people this year.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has championed efforts to get funding, signaled that he would sign the measure, once it crossed his desk. Both the Assembly and Senate must present a unified bill for that to occur. Evers has pushed for higher amounts throughout the process.

In September, a bill asking for $610 million in public money, with $200 million from the city and county met resistance. The current compromise package of $545 million lowers the local share of the funding.

Miller Park was opened in 2001, and funded through what is known as “the five-county tax,” which imposed a 0.1% sales tax with Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Waukesha, Washington and Racine counties. It was retired in 2020. Madison-based American Family Insurance acquired the naming rights to the stadium in 2022, when Miller’s lease ended. They are also the insurance partner for the Brewers.