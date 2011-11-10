Call To Action Update: Thank You

Thank You

I want to express my gratitude to the many thousands of Shepherd Express readers/Roundy's shoppers who took the time and made the effort to call Roundy's and let them know that they appreciate the opportunity to pick up their Shepherd Express when they shop for their groceries. I sincerely Thank You.

I also want to thank "Chairman Bob" Mariano and the management team of Roundy's for being so responsive to the wishes of their customers. After hearing from their customers, Roundy's quickly reconsidered their decision to remove the newspaper from their stores and decided to continue to provide the Shepherd Express to shoppers in all of their Milwaukee metropolitan area stores. It takes a certain amount of courage for a company to reverse an earlier decision and do it in a dignified way, so thank you.

The Shepherd Express has been a free publication in Milwaukee for almost 30 years. The Shepherd is a locally owned, independent, general-interest newspaper and a courageous and vigilant watchdog of government and the political process as envisioned by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. According to the new Media Audit numbers, the Shepherd Express newspaper has more than 262,200 readers and our website (expressmilwaukee.com) has more than 75,700 readers online. Combined, the newspaper and the website have more than 294,000 unduplicated readers. The Shepherd's readers are highly educated, with almost 80% of our readers having attended college. Their average income is significantly above the average income for the entire population of the Milwaukee metropolitan area, which means that Shepherd Express and expressmilwaukee.com readers spend a lot of money to support the local economy. The Shepherd Express also proudly serves Milwaukee-area residents as the leading Arts & Entertainment publication, and will continue to do so for another 30 years.

Thank you again for all of your help and support. Together, we can make Milwaukee a better place to live, work and play.

Sincerely,

Louis Fortis

Publisher/Owner

The Shepherd Express