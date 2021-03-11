Vote for Jeffrey Davis for Court of Appeals District 2 Judge on April 6

× Expand Courtesy of Jeffrey Davis

Incumbent Jeffrey O. Davis is the clear choice for the District II Court of Appeals bench. He brings three major strengths to the campaign: his thoughtful approach to the law; his broad experience at Quarles & Brady; and his commitment to community service. At Quarles, Davis focused on insurance, commercial, and appellate law. He also was the coordinating partner of the firm’s extensive pro bono practice. He has served on numerous boards, including those for the Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Milwaukee, COA Youth and Family Centers, and the Milwaukee Bar Foundation. He has won the endorsements of judges across the political spectrum. Court of Appeals Judges M. Joseph Donald and Lisa Neubauer are backing him, as are State Supreme Court Justices Patience Roggensack and Annette Ziegler. The ability to work with different kinds of people is crucial to judges, who must build alliances to develop coherent, defensible opinions. Davis has the legal and personal attributes a good appellate judge needs.

