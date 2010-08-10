Defending the Mosque

×

No recent controversy has so plainly revealed thehollow values of the American right than the effort to prevent the constructionof a community center in Lower Manhattanbecause it will include a mosque. Arguments in opposition range from aprofessed concern for the sensitivities of the Sept. 11 victims' families to aprimitive battle cry against Islambut what they all share is an arrantdisregard for our country's founding principles.

The impulse to violate the First Amendment rights ofMuslimsbecause they are Muslims!is so blatantly wrong and so radical, in theworst sense, that it almost defies outrage. Until now, nobody in a position ofresponsibility has sought to deny basic religious liberty to any group whosepractices did not somehow trespass the law. Despite disagreements around theborders of religious freedom, the nation shared a consensus in favor of theconceptfor everyone, with no exceptions.





It is a consensus that dates back to the first daysfollowing the Revolution, when George Washington wrote to the Jewishcongregation in Newport, R.I., guaranteeing the new republic'scommitment to universal tolerance. The first president explained in thathistoric letter why that guarantee could only be categorical and indivisible:





"All possess alike liberty of conscience andimmunities of citizenship. It is now no more that toleration is spoken of as ifit was by the indulgence of one class of people that another enjoyed theexercise of their inherent national gifts."





In short, the freedom guaranteed by theConstitution, to those of any faith or no faith, belongs to all the people. Liberty is not bestowedon Muslims or Hindus or Jews by Christians, and cannot be rescinded from anygroup by another. Certainly, it is not subject to revocation by any seedydemagogue.





Conservatives Battle Against Constitution





But now, the former speaker of the House and aformer Republican vice presidential candidate, both of whom may well run forpresident in the next election, are campaigning against "the 9/11mosque." Although the building is to be constructed on private property,both Newt Gingrich and Sarah Palin seem to believe that the state should forbidconstruction of a mosque there.





According to Palin, this project represents athreatened "stab" in the "heart" for every Americanandthat's all she said. The former Alaskagovernor's remarks frequently lack any semblance of reason or logic. This time,her fumbling diction, instructing "peace-loving" Muslims to"refudiate" the mosque, provided such amusement that the ominoussubtext of the message was almost ignoredbut it couldn't have been clearer.





Beneath her references to healing and understanding,Palin let every Muslim in Americaknow that their religion, its edifices and symbols, offends their fellowAmericans. She was saying that Islam doesn't share equal status with otherfaiths. She was warning the Muslim community against any assertion of thoserights.





Characteristically, Gingrich went further, usingaggressive language and false insinuation. Without any shred of evidence, hedenounced the moderate Muslims developing the community center as "hostileto our civilization." Instead of building where they live, in New York City, he urged them to try to build a church or asynagogue "in Saudi Arabia."





By uttering those words, the old bully proved whatliberals and moderates have often noticed about the religious rightnamely, thetroubling resemblance between our homegrown ultras and the foreign extremistswho have attacked us. Only when the Saudis permit full religious freedom toChristians and Jews, Gingrich suggested, should we do likewise to Muslims. Sohe recommends that we trash the Bill of Rights and mimic the practices offoreign despots.





At the very least, the mosque debate should dispelany sense that "conservatives" like these are the strict and truedefenders of the Constitution they often claim to be. These politiciansalongwith the mob they are stirringrecklessly endanger the most sacred Americantraditions.





