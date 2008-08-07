His Drilling Plan Full of Holes

Touring America's oil rigs andnuclear plants, John McCain sometimes sounds as if he'll produce enoughwind to power the nation all by himself. So strongly does his currentrhetoric smell of methanethe gas emanating from manurethat he mighteven qualify for an alternative energy tax incentive.

Theformer straight talker, who once could not help but tell the truth, hasfound the voice of the demagogue within. As McCain seeks to exploitpublic anger over the price of gasoline, first with his dubious "gastax holiday" and now with his campaign for offshore oil drilling, thethought ful legislator who defied his own party on global warming andAlaskan oil leasing has been replaced by that much more familiarcongressional figurea rented mouthpiece for the energy industry.



Notsurprisingly, this new McCain is not quite as accessible to the pressas the earlier version, partly because he resents the media attentiondevoted to his Democratic oppo nent and partly because he no longer isso eager to answer every question a reporter might pose. He prefers tolisten to the cheers of eager boobs who believe him when he says,"We're not going to pay $4 a gallon for gas because we are going todrill here, and we are going to drill now!"