Given the huge, ongoing oil spillin the Gulf of Mexico, isn’t it high time thegovernment put a stop to offshore oil drilling once and for all? Short ofbanning it altogether, what can be done to prevent explosions, leaks and spillsmoving forward?

EarthTalk: Theexplosion of BP’s Deepwater Horizon drill rig on April 20 and the resultant oilspill now consuming coastal regions of the Gulf of Mexico could not have comeat a worse time for President Obama, who only recently renewed a push to expanddrilling off the coast of Virginia and otherregions of the United States.





The debate over whether or not to tap offshore oilreserves with dangerous drilling equipment has been raging since extractionmethods became feasible in the 1950s. It heated up in 2008 when George W. Bushconvinced Congress to lift a 27-year-old moratorium on offshore drillingoutside of the already developed western Gulf of Mexico and some areas off Alaska. Despite publicprotests, cash-strapped governments of several coastal states wanted themoratorium lifted given the potential for earning windfall revenues.





Obama had historically toed the Democratic party lineon offshore drillingdon’t allow itbut changed his tune during his 2008campaign to compromise with pro-drilling Republicans if they would play ballwith him on his carbon emissions reduction and energy efficiency initiatives.Then on March 31, three weeks prior to the Deepwater Horizon explosion, whichkilled 11 workers and has caused untold environmental damage, Obama called fornew offshore drilling in the Atlantic from Delaware to central Florida and inAlaska’s untapped northern waters. He also asked Congress to lift the ban onoffshore drilling in the oil-rich eastern Gulf of Mexico, just 125 miles from Florida’s beaches.





A key aspect of Obama’s new plan is to assess thepotential risks and benefits of each specific offshore site before drilling cancommence. While Obama’s plan wouldn’t grant any new leases until 2012, theDeepwater Horizon problem is casting a long shadow over the public commentprocess now going on in Virginiaand other coastal states otherwise ready to sign on the dotted line forexploratory wells to go into their offshore waters. Whether or not Congress andthe American people are willing to let their government expand on what alreadyappears to be some risky business is anybody’s guess at this point.





Oil industry representatives maintain that theirequipment and processes are safer than ever. The U.S. Minerals ManagementService (MMS) blames the vast majority of the 1,400 offshore drilling accidentsin U.S. waters between 2001 and 2007 on “human error,” not malfunctioningequipment, though some might argue that the distinction is irrelevant becausethere will always be human error. A small fire on the Deepwater Horizon in 2005was found to be caused by human error, and most analysts agree some kind of badjudgment also likely caused the rig’s ultimate demise. The MMS says it wasalready in the process of drafting new regulations that would require rigoperators to develop programs focused on preventing human error, includingoperations audits once every three years for each rig.





However, a recently released Inspector General reportshows that MMS had allowed oil industry officials to fill out their owninspection reports and that regulators and oil company employees had improperrelationships.





Some Congress members don’t think the new regulationsare enough, especially in the wake of the BP tragedy. Sen. Bill Nelson, aFlorida Democrat who has led opposition to offshore drilling, has called for acongressional investigation of safety practices at offshore oil rigs, and hasasked the Interior Department to undertake a full review of all U.S. drillingaccidents over at least the last decade.





President Obama has signed an executive orderestablishing a National Commission on the BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill andOffshore Drilling.





