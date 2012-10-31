Election 2012: Vote for Rob Zerban for U.S. Congress

It’s nearly impossible not to like and respect Democrat Rob Zerban, who we are endorsing for U.S. Congress in Wisconsin’s First District.

Zerban earned his success. Nothing was handed to him. Zerban grew up in a single-parent home on food stamps, then used Pell Grants and Stafford Loans to attend the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y. After finishing his education, Zerban returned to Wisconsin, set up two companies in the food service industry and created almost 50 jobs. He credits government assistance with helping him to achieve his dreams of getting an education and going into business. We believe Rob Zerban personifies the American dream.

Now Zerban wants to put those experiences to work by serving Wisconsin in Congress and we ask Shepherd readers in his district to vote for him. Zerban understands how government can be a force for good in people’s lives. Unlike his opponent, Paul Ryan, Zerban has private-sector experience that will guide him in crafting legislation that will help businesses thrive without exploiting their workers or the taxpayers that underwrite their growth. Unlike Ryan, Zerban doesn’t want to destroy the safety net for the poor—Medicaid, food stamps and health care—so that millionaires and billionaires can become richer.

Zerban is a worthy addition to Wisconsin’s House delegation. Vote for Rob Zerban on Tuesday, Nov. 6.