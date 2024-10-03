Endorsements for the November Election

× Expand Photo via Act Blue Kamala Harris

The Shepherd Express Enthusiastically Endorses Kamala Harris

The Shepherd Express enthusiastically endorses Kamala Harris for President of the United States. The choice before the public is quite clear. You have a bi-racial woman and a child of immigrants who worked hard and excelled becoming a district attorney, an attorney general, a U.S. senator and vice president. She prosecuted rapists, multinational corporations, gang-related crimes, child sexual assaults and other major crimes against innocent citizens.

Her opponent, Donald Trump, is a felon convicted on 34 charges who is awaiting his criminal sentencing, and who also faces three other felony indictments. Being a convicted felon is not how our high school civics textbooks described the qualities of a great president. Also, for those who were concerned about Biden’s age, if elected, Trump will be older than Biden is today during his time in the White House.

Again, this should be a slam dunk race for Harris, a highly successful prosecutor against a convicted felon, but because of the polarization growing in our country, the highly partisan news networks, and the continuous lies from Trump including immigrants eating your neighbor’s dogs, it will be a competitive election. Trump stokes fears and hate to divide our nation, including blaming immigrants for increased crime rates even though all of the data show that the crime rate for immigrants is lower than that for American-born citizens. Unfortunately, rightwing media organizations uncritically quote and promote all of Trump’s lies. For these reasons and more, we are going to have a very close race.

Most Important Election in Our Lifetimes

Many argue that this is without question the most important election in our lifetimes. Yes, Trump already served a term as president and American survived as a democracy. However, after three Trump appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court, we now have one of the most extreme rightwing courts in our over 240-year history. Overturning Roe v. Wade was the most egregious decision from this extreme supreme court so far, but there were other lesser publicized court decisions that have damaged our freedoms and moved our country backward. The court recently opened the door for Trump, if elected, to have an expanded level of immunity for many of his crimes.

But another Trump presidency will be different and more damaging. In Trump’s panic to get himself elected with the desire to fire the Justice Department prosecutors who have strong cases against him, he is willing to cut deals with anyone who is willing to help him. He offered the fossil fuel industry anything they want in return for funneling $1 billion into his election effort. Despite all his denials, Project 2025 is his playbook if re-elected. About 100 of his former MAGA employees were involved in Project 2025 and his vice presidential choice, JD Vance, wrote the forward to the 900 page Project 2025 document. Policies like a national ban on abortion and even outlawing contraception, and that is no exaggeration, would be on the agenda.

No Candidate is Perfect

Understand that no candidate is perfect. Some on the editorial board said they had a lot of problems with Biden and didn’t like a number of his policies and actions over his career. Some said that they didn’t support Biden in the 2020 primary, but once he was the candidate everyone got behind him and strongly supported him because it is then a binary choice, Biden versus Trump.

So, if you have some serious issues with Kamala Harris on some policies, let’s get her elected and then work to influence those policies you are critical of. Please don’t sit out this election. If Trump wins Wisconsin and it swings the national election his way, America will be pushed backward, and you will never forgive yourself.

United States Senator

Tammy Baldwin

The Shepherd Express enthusiastically endorses Sen. Tammy Baldwin for re-election to the U.S. Senate. For the past 12 years, Sen. Baldwin has served Wisconsin with distinction both in Washington and back home in Wisconsin. Here in Wisconsin, she continually meets with her constituents to learn about their issues, their concerns and their aspirations for themselves and their families. She has a reputation as the hardest working U.S. senator.

In Wisconsin, Baldwin has focused on lowering prices on the basic kitchen table issues and has delivered for us. She has had successes with all these issues. With health care, she is one of the leaders in the Senate for defending a woman’s right to control her own body including her reproductive choices. She has also been a leader fighting Big Pharma to lower the costs of prescription drugs. One big victory, for example, was getting the price of insulin down to $35 per month for seniors. Now she is fighting to get it down to $35 for all those who need it.

With housing affordability issues, one of its causes is the fact that Wall Street’s Private Equity Funds are buying up hundreds of housing units in the larger cities, dramatically increasing the rents and quickly evicting those who are having trouble with the new higher rents. Baldwin worked to eliminate some of the various tax breaks these Private Equity Funds were getting to buy up these city rental units.

She has also worked to help young families pay for decent childcare. She has been going after the price gouging that is responsible for some of the increases in our groceries. On higher education, she continues to be a leader on fighting to make higher education and post-high school training within the financial reach for middle class and working families. We could go on, but it is so clear that we have a choice on November 5, to re-elect Sen. Baldwin. She is successful because she has always been willing to work with senators across the aisle to win for Wisconsin.

Please vote to Re-elect Tammy Baldwin for the U.S. Senate on November 5.

CONGRESS

Congressional District One: Peter Barca

Peter Barca

The Shepherd Express strongly endorses Peter Barca for Congress in Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District. Now with the fairly-drawn congressional districts, Wisconsinites living in the district that goes from Milwaukee’s Southside to the Illinois border have a chance to make a needed change. They are fortunate to have a candidate with the right experience to represent and serve the First District. Peter Barca has spent his career working to improve the lives and raise the standard of living to working and middleclass families. He has delivered.

Barca was born and raised in Kenosha County. He was a champion for the middle class and working families when he served in the Wisconsin State Assembly, in Congress in the 1990s, as Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue and as Midwest Regional Director of the U.S. Small Business Administration. He was successful in all these positions because he was always willing to work with and negotiate with the Republicans when it would bring positive results for his constituents.

On the issues, Barca has been a strong advocate for public education, higher education and vocational and technical training, because he knows that education and training is the ticket to the middleclass.

Barca is viewed as a top expert in economic development and job creation. He understands that creating jobs does not mean you have to destroy the environment. He is a strong advocate for environmental protection and strongly supports the efforts to remove the very dangerous “forever chemicals” from our drinking water. His opponent has voted seven times against legislation to regulate toxic “forever chemicals.”

Barca believes that a woman has the right to make all her own health care decisions, end of story. Regarding our senior citizens, he is very concerned about the Republican Party’s attacks on Social Security and Medicare. Barca understands the importance of these programs for older working and middleclass citizens, and unlike his opponent, he understands that working people pay for these programs in their paychecks every two weeks.

Please vote for Peter Barca for Congress on November 5.

Congressional District Four: Representative Gwen Moore

Gwen Moore

The Shepherd Express endorses U.S. Representative Gwen Moore for Re-election in Wisconsin’s 4th Congressional District. Moore has served residents of the 4th District with genuine concern for their well-being and in Washington with effectiveness for the past 20 years. She does a great job because she listens to her constituents, and she understands their problems and their needs.

In Washington, Moore has earned the respect of her colleagues and now serves on the very important and powerful Ways and Means Committee.

Please vote for Gwen Moore for Re-election in the 4th Congressional District on November 5.

Please Vote No on the Constitutional Amendment

On our November 5 ballot, there will be another voter suppression constitutional amendment. This amendment was created and supported solely by the Republicans in their efforts to confuse voters with a constitutional amendment that is already covered by state law. This adds nothing to our already very safe, honest, and professional state voting system in our state. What it does, is open our state for rightwing activists and rightwing think tanks to sue in hopes that a future rightwing state supreme court like we had until August 2023 when Janet Protasiewicz was sworn in as a new justice to limit our voting rights.

There are language changes in this proposed amendment that are subtle and appear innocuous but make a major change. For example, the simple change of word from “every” to “only” downgrades all our voting rights. It could allow the legislature to require birth certificates, passports, or any other documents to simply register to vote.

The gold standard of fair elections, the Wisconsin League of Women Voters, agrees. Please vote No.

STATE SENATE

Jodi Habush Sinykin for Wisconsin State Senate

Jodi Habush Sinykin

The Shepherd Express’ endorsement of Jodi Habush Sinykin would be justified on the issue of reproductive rights alone. Habush Sinykin supports the return to Roe v. Wade guarantees, a full repeal of the Wisconsin 1849 abortion ban, as well as full access to contraception and IVF for Wisconsin families.

Her opponent, Duey Stroebel, voted to enforce Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban, voted against a right to contraception, voted against IVF access and was the only Wisconsin state senator who voted against extending federally funded postpartum care to moms in need.

Also, in the healthcare field, Stroebel, her opponent, voted against bringing up a vote on the “Less for Rx” bill which includes a $35 price cap on insulin and other provisions to reduce prescription drug costs.

Habush Sinykin advanced the Great Lakes Compact and other conservation initiatives over the course of her career as an environmental attorney, policy expert and educator. Stroebel, her opponent, anonymously objected to Knowles-Nelson funding for the Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs natural area along Lake Michigan, despite strong local support and a decade-long fundraising effort.

Habush Sinykin supports increased funding for public K-12 education and the University of Wisconsin system. Duey voted to cut the governor’s proposed K-12 education budgets and to starve the University of Wisconsin System for more than a decade, despite record state budget surpluses.

The 8th Senate District deserves a thoughtful leader for the future, not a right-wing zealot like Duey Stroebel.

Jodi Habush Sinykin is the thoughtful leader which the 8th Senate district deserves.

Please vote for Jodi Habush Sinykin for State Senate on November 5.

STATE ASSEMBLY

Rep. Robyn Vining for State Assembly District 13

Robyn Vining

The Shepherd Express strongly endorses Rep. Robyn Vining for State Assembly District 13 based on her strong record since being elected to the Assembly in 2018.

Vining draws from her personal experiences and struggles and professional knowledge to advocate for a strong healthcare agenda for all Wisconsinites; including the Mental Healthcare is Healthcare package of legislation, restoration of reproductive freedom, maternal and infant health, postpartum Medicaid expansion and epinephrine affordability.

A small businesswoman herself, Vining supports the Go Big for Small Business portal for the state. She understands Fair Maps, ending gun violence and moving forward on climate legislation all make Wisconsin a better state for all our businesses.

Strong support for education runs in her family and she supports the Save our Schools legislation, quality affordable childcare and knows the incredible work teachers perform throughout the state. She will make our public schools strong for all.

Rep. Vining deserves a fourth term.

Please vote for Representative Robyn Vining for State Assembly on November 5.

Angelito Tenorio for Assembly District 14

Angelito Tenorio

The Shepherd Express endorses Angelito Tenorio for Assembly in the 14th District comprising West Allis. Tenorio was born and raised in West Allis, son of Filipino immigrant parents who worked hard in union jobs so their children could realize the American Dream. Tenorio is a graduate of University of Wisconsin-Madison and served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard. He also was elected to the West Allis Common Council, committed to making West Allis the best it can be for all its people to enable them to succeed wherever their dreams lead them. He believes in public service and giving back what was given to him.

In his efforts to serve the community if elected, Tenorio wants to continue his volunteer efforts to protect the environment and fight climate change. He will also work to strengthen public education which enables people to reach their full potential. Tenorio is a strong advocate for women controlling their own health care decisions and is strongly prochoice on reproductive rights. He clearly understands the need for more affordable housing options for people including a realistic pathway to home ownership. Finally, he supports commonsense gun safety laws that will protect our citizens and that fit within our Second amendment rights.

Please vote for Angelito Tenorio for State Assembly on November 5.

David Marstellar for Assembly District 21

David Marstellar

The Shepherd Express endorses David Marstellar for Assembly in the 21st District on the southeastern portion of Milwaukee County including Oak Creek. After a successful career in business, Marstellar was moved by Obama’s positive campaign and decided to devote his efforts to public service.

He describes himself as a fierce health care advocate which stems from the fact that he had hereditary congestive heart failure and the fact he almost died because of insurance issues. His brother died from that same condition. As his heart condition deteriorated, he had to spend more time in the hospital and was eventually terminated from his job. Losing his job meant losing his health insurance. Eventually it became clear that he needed a heart transplant. It was the Affordable Care Act that enabled him to get the heart transplant and to save his life.

Along with advocacy for good health care, Marstellar wants to see more efforts to curb reckless driving and drunken driving. “We need stronger penalties for reckless driving and more support for our law enforcement to make that happen, no one in our community should fear taking a walk, riding a bike, or something as simple as sitting at a bus stop.” He also wants to work on ways to bring down our prices that rose quickly during the pandemic.

His opponent’s campaign is getting nasty with false and negative accusations. Wisconsin deserves better.

Please vote for David Marstellar for State Assembly on November 5.

Re-elect Deb Andraca for State Assembly District 23

Deb Andraca

The Shepherd Express express gives its strong endorsement to return Deb Andraca to State Assembly District 23. Serving Bayside, Fox Point, Grafton, Mequon, Thiensville and Whitefish Bay, Andraca has worked since 2021 on key issues facing the community.

She has been a strong advocate for common-sense firearm safety, red light cameras to address the problems of safety on our streets and communities. Andraca also believes very strongly that women should be able to make all their own health care decisions.

Her background in teaching gives her the know-how to champion strong reliable public-school funding with a special focus on supporting funds for our special needs students.

Andraca believes all Wisconsinites should have access to quality, affordable healthcare and has worked to ensure this is reality for everyone.

She has championed responsible stewardship of Wisconsin’s natural resources, a source of great pride in our beautiful state but also a major factor in our state’s growing economy. She knows the value of clean air and water and the need to protect these invaluable resources for generations to come.

Wisconsin will move forward with the continued strong leadership from representatives like Deb Andraca.

Please vote for Deb Andraca for State Assembly on November 5.

Joe Sheehan for Assembly District 26

Joe Sheehan

The Shepherd Express enthusiastically endorses Joe Sheehan for State Assembly in the 26th district. That district includes Sheboygan, which is a little north of the Shepherd’s media market, but we were so impressed with him that we added his endorsement. In this time of great divisions, Sheehan believes strongly in “finding common ground” if you want to see some progress and bring some improvements to the lives of your constituents.

Sheehan is an educator, coach, school superintendent and also an economic development professional. He spent 38 years in education, 20 years of those 38 years were spent as school superintendent in Sheboygan. Sheehan also has a Ph.D. in education administration. His other area of expertise is economic development/job creation. He spent two years as the head of the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation.

On the issues, he is very supportive of education, pro-choice on women’s reproductive health and a strong advocate for expanding Medicaid, which will literally save lives. The expansion of Medicaid is funded by Federal government’s Affordable Care Act of 2010.

Please vote for Joe Sheehan for State Assembly on November 5.

LuAnn Bird for Assembly District 61

LuAnn Bird

The Shepherd Express strongly endorses LuAnn Bird for State Assembly in the 61st District. If you want a one sentence to describe Bird, it is “I just can’t sit back when I see a problem.” For decades she has been actively working on issues that directly affect our everyday lives. She has been a leader in working to make sure that women control their own bodies when it comes to access to reproduction health care and all other aspects of their health care. She is concerned about young families having a decent start in life, so she has been focusing on lowering the high costs of childcare, health insurance and housing. Home ownership is important, and it is the way that the average working family can build their net worth.

She is doing all this while also caring for her husband who is permanently paralyzed. When her husband struggled to get access to their children’s schools because he was wheelchair bound, Bird didn’t sit back, she got elected to her school board and now all 22 facilities in the school district are fully accessible.

When her neighborhood water supply was being contaminated by a leaking and faulty septic system, she got herself appointed to the Sanitary Commission and now her neighborhood has a well-functioning sewer system.

Bird doesn’t just sit back and complain about problems, she fixes them. We need LuAnn in the State Assembly.

Please vote for LuAnn Bird for State Assembly on November 5.

Tip McGuire for Assembly District 64

Tip McGuire

The Shepherd Express endorses Representative Tip McGuire for State Assembly District 64, serving Greater Kenosha and Racine area since 2019.

Beside serving his home community as a legislative aide to his predecessor, Rep. Peter Barca, for five years, McGuire also worked as an assistant district attorney for Milwaukee County. His top priority in the legislature has been to restore the path to economic security for working and middle-class families.

His work on Buy American legislation, lowering property taxes for working families and small businesses and closing corporate tax loopholes are central to his agenda for a fairer, better Wisconsin.

Public Safety ranks high on his agenda, including efforts to promote safe, healthy neighborhoods, secure resources for first responders, support criminal justice reform that addresses racial disparities and modernize the criminal justice system.

McGuire supports a strong university system, technical colleges and apprenticeship programs for our students.

He knows the importance of reducing prescription drug costs and providing protections for frontline workers. His advocacy of accepting federal health care dollars will serve Wisconsin well.

Please vote for Representative Tip McGuire.