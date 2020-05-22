Enjoy the Great Outdoors from New Perspectives

× Expand Photo credit: Virginia Small Two people watching sunrise while on distant rocks on Milwaukee's lakefront

As our wait for warm weather continues our urge to be outdoors steadily surges. Fortunately, plein-air activities are fine options during the COVID-19 era—as long as we practice public-health guidelines for the greater good.

The benefits of fresh air and spending time in natural settings are legion, both for physical and mental well-being. Nonetheless, during this global pandemic, some adjustments may be necessary when exercising, playing and simply being outside. I’ve personally noticed, during frequent outings, that most people seem to get the new gist of how to co-exist safely in spaces we share in common.

Get in the habit of “safety first.” Recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) apply for all excursions outside one’s home: “Wear a cloth face covering in public settings to avoid spreading COVID-19 to others in case you are infected but do not have symptoms. The cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected. The…coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are considered critical supplies that should be reserved for healthcare workers and other first responders...The cloth face covering is not a substitute for social distancing. CDC continues to recommend that people try keep about 6 feet between themselves and others.” Dr. Ben Weston, director of medical services for Milwaukee County’s Office of Emergency Management, said recently that wearing masks helps to “normalize the practice” and reminds others that we remain in a public-health emergency until a vaccine can control the spread of this coronavirus.

Wander close to home. Nature is nearby for most people, even in cities. Walking in our neighborhoods can provide a potent dose of fresh air and exercise—and yield fresh insights during repeated wanders. Whether we create routines around walking, running or cycling—or seek out variety—just getting outdoors helps counter cabin fever. Greater Milwaukee offers abundant parks, preserves and other natural areas. According to the Trust for Public Land’s ParkScore metric, 90 percent of Milwaukee residents live within a ten-minute walk of a park.

Nonetheless, we collectively must remember that the 10 percent of Milwaukeeans who lack walkable park access, as depicted on searchable ParkScore maps, mostly live in areas challenged by other inequities affecting health outcomes. “Low-income neighborhoods do not get their fair share of park investment, which is a missed opportunity to prevent long-term health and climate inequities,” said Diane Regas, President and CEO of The Trust for Public Land in a press release about updated ParkScore rankings. Such inequity could worsen post-COVID without intentional efforts to address it.

Plan ahead. Scoping out potential longer excursions in advance can make them more enjoyable, since access and other factors may be subject to change. One major logistic to consider is that most public restrooms remain closed for now. That includes ones in city, county and state parks.

It’s also worth considering how to avoid places likely to attract crowds, or to plan off-peak visits. Carry items like hand sanitizer, wipes and snacks. Respect others, including parks crews, by toting any debris you create.

Ride on. Bicycles expand the range of easy explorations, while also providing safe transportation and exercise. In a pinch, Bublr Bikes, Milwaukee’s nonprofit bike-share program, remains open as an “essential service for two reasons. First, Bublr is a safer transportation option for essential travel than other modes of transportation such as bus, streetcar, or rideshare/taxi travel. Second, bike riding is a good way to engage in outdoor activity to reduce stress, improve mental health, and boost the immune system—all while complying with social distancing requirements,” according to Bublr’s website. Simply follow safety guidelines, such as wearing gloves and washing hands before and after riding.

Explore “Active Streets.” The City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County Parks recently launched “Milwaukee Active Streets” to increase space for walking, biking, and running for people who live in the same household. Phase 1 includes portions of parkways and roadways in seven areas countywide, which are mostly closed to motor vehicles.

Enjoy “non-contact” sports and activities. Many local golf courses have reopened, with guidelines for staying safe. Skateboarding, roller blading and roller skating remain options for transportation and workouts. Backyards can accommodate a basketball hoop or badminton net—for use, of course, by a single household. Fishing is basically a solitary pursuit; kayaks and canoes afford enjoyment of our scenic waterways.

Check out virtual tours. Jane’s Walk MKE, an all-volunteer initiative, has been facilitating wide-ranging explorations throughout the city since 2016. Although physical distancing mandates nixed this year’s roster of walks, bike tours and paddles, other adventures are being offered instead. They include guided virtual tours of parks, Milwaukee’s RiverWalk and other public spaces, as well as 20 options to “Choose Your Own Adventure.” Jennifer Current filmed me touring Riverwest’s Gordon Park and the Beerline Trail.

Play classic games. Although most local playgrounds are closed to help prevent spreading the coronavirus, abundant options remain for play, regardless of one’s age. Toss around balls of all sizes with your significant others. Break out the hula hoops, jump ropes, frisbees, bean bags, kites and horseshoes. Check out other old standbys like marbles, jacks and croquet. Some games require no equipment—just imagination or agility: hide-and-seek, statue maker, Duck, Duck, Goose, tag and climbing trees. Chess and other board games also lend themselves to outdoor matches.

Get creative with sidewalk chalk. Pavement anywhere can become a chalkboard or canvas. Practice school lessons or send messages to specific people or the world at large. This expressive outlet need not be reserved for kids.

Reinvent picnic outings. Although large picnic gatherings are off the table for now, al fresco repasts with significant others are still doable. Simply spread your own blanket on a patch of grass—just as people did in those Impressionist paintings. We can also Picnic with another household while keeping appropriate distances.

Hang out in a portable hammock. Investing in a lightweight totable hammock can create myriad options for “rocking” outdoors. Some accommodate more than one person. All you need are two mature trees located 10 to 14 feet apart and you can get away for plein-air reading or a nap.

Access the outdoors--from home. For those unable or reluctant to venture beyond the boundaries of their homes, private porches, decks, patios and yards can provide flexible outdoor spaces. People can safely socialize within six feet of others.

Explore online and offline resources about nature. Exceptional local sites created for the COVID-19 era include “Urban Ecology Center in My Backyard,” which offers three virtual streams to explore: Backyard Adventures, Backyard Classroom and Backyard Research. The Schlitz Audubon Nature Center offers Nature from Home online offerings, including the Emerson Live Cam, that affords keeping abreast of their resident snapping turtle. Of course, books abound about the natural world.

Engage in a new nature-related project. As noted above, there are online guides for starting an individual or family research project, such as learning about birds, flowers or trees. It’s an ideal time to take up bird-watching; Milwaukee County has many parks that attract abundant birds. https://mkecoparks.helpscoutdocs.com/article/263-where-are-the-best-birding-spots-in-the-parks My new pet project is photographing natural and urban sites, especially around sunrise or sunset when light and cloud formations are most dramatic.

Delve into our region’s “wealth of nature.” A website project of the nonprofit Preserve Our Parks, A Wealth of Nature https://awealthofnature.org/about/about/offers a treasure trove of information and inspiration. Photographer-writer Eddee Daniel coordinates the ever-expanding website which includes a blog called “The Natural Realm” with inspiring essays and other food for thought.

Grow your own green space. Carve out space to plant some herbs or easy -to-grow veggies, like peppers and tomatoes, whether in a garden plot or pots. Or check out what community garden options might be available near you. The National Audubon Society offers tips for how to make your yard bird-friendly. Some stores selling already-potted plants will bring them to your vehicle, upon request.

“Bathe” in nature. Immersion within a woodland or other natural area can be a great way to recharge your spirit. Read more about it in The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes Us Happier, Healthier, and More Creative or other resources.

Document and share your experiences. Take a series of documentation walks, with mini videos, photo essays, or simply journal entries telling about your boots-on-ground life during this era. Submit this to the Wisconsin Historical Society for inclusion in their COVID-19 Journal Project: Collecting History as it Happens. Or share your stories and photos of outings on a simple form to Jane’s Walk MKE.

Socialize smartly. Medical experts expect this pandemic to continue another 12 to 18 months. We all need to develop ways to increase social connections while maintaining safety, as discussed in this article. Doing so outdoors, in parks or backyards, can offer better protection than mingling inside. Again, we all still need to practice the basics: frequent hand washing, maintaining six or more feet of distance and wearing face masks. We need to also keep reminding ourselves that we’re in this together, that it’s a marathon—not a sprint, and that we can find ways to comfortably navigate this “new normal.”